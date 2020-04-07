Johanna Warren Releases New Video 'Only the Truth'

Johanna Warren shares her bewitching new single "Only the Truth" today via a video directed by V Haddad. Warren says, "The video is about a time traveling wizard who put herself to sleep for hundreds of years so she could see the future." "Only the Truth" is the third single off of Warren's new album Chaotic Good, out May 1 on Wax Nine/Carpark Records. Watch "Only the Truth" below.

Listen below!

Chaotic Good also features the previously released singles "Bed of Nails" and "Part of It" and is available for pre-order HERE. Wax Nine/Carpark will also be reissuing Warren's beloved concept records Gemini I and Gemini II as a double LP on vinyl on April 10. Pre-orders are available HERE.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez





