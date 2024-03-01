Joey Valence & Brae Release New Single 'JOHN CENA'; Sophomore Album Coming Soon

You. Are. Not. Ready. Fast-rising, viral alt punk-rap duo Joey Valence & Brae are paying tribute to everyone's favorite wrestler turned actor turned cultural icon John Cena with the release of their new single. Put on your jorts, take off your shirt and step into the ring.

“John Cena is synonymous with confidence and excitement,” said Joey Valence & Brae. “We're introducing the world to a unique production style, combining the best elements of old school breakbeats and modern rage beats.”

The guys recently caught up with Zach Sang in between stops on their SOLD OUT North American PUNK TACTICS Tour.. In conjunction with the tour, JVB kicked off 2024 with the release of boastful, swag banger “WHERE U FROM,” and “JOHN CENA” serves as another taste of what's to come from the duo on their sophomore album which will be released later this year (more information coming soon).

Inspired by the sounds of giants like Beastie Boys and brimming with decades-spanning pop references, including Mortal Kombat, Super Mario, Star Wars and Pokémon, they're bringing back a sound that is equal parts authentic, nostalgic and infectious and have quickly found a foothold amongst indie hip-hop heads and Gen-Z fans alike.

Their critically acclaimed debut album, PUNK TACTICS, landed in Spotify's Top 10, generated more than 75 million streams of its title track and scored a viral chart hit with fan-favorite “HOOLIGANG” which has been viewed over 1.2 billion times on TikTok as a result of a combined 85 million likes and shares.

Since a chance meeting at a Red Lobster, Joey Valence & Brae have taken their genre-breaking and era-bending sound from the Penn State University dorms to venues, festivals and homes around the world. Next up: new album, acquiring the largest Pokémon card collection of all time and fulfilling their dream of opening a Cheesecake Factory in their hometown.

UPCOMING FESTIVAL DATES:

8/10 – Biel/Bienne, Switzerland – Lakelive Festival

8/15 – Saint Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival

8/16 – Bodø, Norway – Parkenfestivalen

8/18 – Charleville-Mézières, France – Cabaret Vert Festival

9/28 – Louisville, Kentucky – Louder Than Life Festival

10/11 – Sacramento, California – Aftershock Festival