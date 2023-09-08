Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album 'PUNK TACTICS' & Announce 2024 Tour

Fast-rising, viral alt punk-rap duo Joey Valence & Brae have released their highly anticipated debut full-length album PUNK TACTICS TODAY.

Listen and throw yourself head-first into the exhilarating world of Joey Valence & Brae – a world that’s bursting with personality, humor and deeply accomplished musicianship. The duo describes PUNK TACTICS as “a culmination of the last year of antics and art,” and they’re currently featured as September’s Future Artist of the Month on BBC Radio 1.

Forged by the sounds of giants like Beastie Boys and brimming with ‘90s references including Mortal Kombat, Nike Air and Super Mario, Joey Valence & Brae are bringing back a sound that is equal parts nostalgic and infectious – perfect for a wide-ranging group of both misfit teens and nostalgic adults. The 14-songs on PUNK TACTICS are larger than life, and all produced in Joey’s home bedroom in State College, PA.

Releasing music one banger at a time, the duo has quickly found a foothold amongst indie hip-hop stalwarts and Gen Z fans alike, earning them festival spots and major TikTok traction in less than a year. Influenced by the sounds and cultures of hardcore punk and hip-hop, they’re cleverly weaving their way through pop-culture and counterculture – and theirs is a sound you’re going to want to push play on right now.

They’ll take their chaotic, anarchic live show on the road in 2024 for a US Headline Tour making stops in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Philly, San Francisco, Toronto and more with general on-sale beginning September 15. Later this month, they’ll perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park on September 17 and an opening slot with LSDREAM at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 12. Tickets and more information can be found by visiting Click Here.

Since a chance meeting at a Penn State University Red Lobster, Joey Valence & Brae have taken their genre-breaking and era-bending sound from the Penn State University dorms to venues, festivals and homes around the world. Fueled by their many millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram and hits such as “Double Jump” and “Punk Tactics,” — the former has often been referred to as “the best performance in the history of Ellen,” while the latter has been streamed more than 100 million times.

They’re selling out shows across North America and Europe and performing at some of the world’s biggest music festivals (including Lollapalooza, Life is Beautiful and Riot Fest). The boys’ goal is to one day unite the world in peace and love, but in the meantime, they’ll be busy acquiring the largest Pokémon card collection of all time and releasing this album.

Tour Dates:

9/17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival^

10/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

1/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

1/19 – Washington, DC – DC9

1/20 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

1/23 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

1/24 – Boston, MA – Middle East

1/26 – Montreal, QC – Le Ministère

1/27 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

1/29 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

1/30 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry

2/2 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Other Side

2/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

2/5 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

2/6 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

2/8 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

^ festival date

# supporting LSDREAM

Photo Credit: Connor Phillips