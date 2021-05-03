Joey Trap Drops New 26-Track Album PROFESSIONAL

Joey Trap has unveiled his new album PROFESSIONAL, his second album release in quick succession, out May 3.

A typically expansive LP for Joey made up of 26 tracks, PROFESSIONAL opens with the title track and recent single/ video . Setting the tone for the rest of the album, Joey's natural flow is paired with classic 808 beats and modern trap flair. This vibe is continued with another of Joey's recent singles 'TRAPPIN AINT UNFAIR' while further standout singles include 'SWERVIN', 'NO HOOK', and 'OUTSIDE'. PROFESSIONAL is Joey's first full autotune album, one where he takes on the role of professional hitman, one from the future.

"I just wanted to prove myself with this album," Joey explains. "It really had to show what I'm capable of and it had to be professional and that thought process is what made me name it PROFESSIONAL. The beginning of a new era for me."

PROFESSIONAL marks his second album release in just three months, following on from March's LOYALTY. The acclaimed, 18-track LP was described by Flaunt Magazine as "bouncing back between hip-hop and modern day trap".

One of the most prolific artists in the game with a whopping 13 studio albums under his belt, NY born San Diego based 22 year old artist Joey Trap has drawn comparisons to the likes of Tyler, The Creator, XXXtentacion and Travis Scott. He dropped no fewer than four albums in 2020 alone amassing hundreds of millions of streams in the process as his reputation continues to rise. In addition to his lyrical ability, Joey is a man of many talents who produces the bulk of his own beats, directs, and edits his music videos.

His largest release to date, PROFESSIONAL marks the beginning of a new chapter in the story of Joey Trap.