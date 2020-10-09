Joesef Releases New EP 'Does It Make You Feel Good'

Listen to the new EP below!

Today sees rising star Joesef release his sophomore EP Does It Make You Feel Good, out now via AWAL, alongside the stunning video for the title track.

Using self-taught skills, Joesef remains wilfully DIY, producing all his own music in his apartment in Glasgow, and in the space of three years has gone from working in a pub in his hometown to releasing a plethora of heartfelt music that has gained him a dedicated fanbase from across the world.

The songs on his new EP Does It Make You Feel Good were written after he got back together and consequently broke up with the subject of his debut EP. The title track, with its video released today, is a perfect slice of emotive soul-pop whilst closing track "Comedown" is a soothing ballad that sees Joesef's harmonies complimented with strings; the perfect summation of the record.

Speaking about the new EP, Joesef explains "This EP draws a line under a relationship that I've written about in Play Me Something Nice - if that EP felt more hopeful, this is the end game. The bitterness, and the lies that stem from fading love, to the aftermath of dealing with loss and regret, and finally taking responsibility for my own actions. I don't really give much away ever, so it will always make me feel uncomfortable sharing such personal aspects of my life, but maybe if it can help me work some s out, it could help somebody else too."

Joesef's poignant lyrics and catchy hooks have garnered him support from the likes of Mark Ronson and Sam Smith through to UK's top radio talent, as well as receiving praise from Clash, i-D, Vogue, and Ones To Watch. Much buzzed about UK rapper Loyle Carner is the latest to reveal himself as a fan who featured on Joesef's latest single "I Wonder Why," watch the video here.

Joesef spent much of 2019 touring the UK and Europe, seeing him sell out venues across the continent. He will continue to spellbind fans with a new run of shows next year, including the US. Stay tuned for more information!

Photo Credit: Alexandra Waespi

