Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Release New Single 'Because It's Christmas Time'

The album's first radio single is a reimagined rockin' bluegrass version of the Chuck Berry classic, "Run Run Rudolph."

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Release New Single 'Because It's Christmas Time'

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and Billy Blue Records have announced the release of the band's first holiday album, Because It's Christmas Time, available everywhere today. The album's first radio single is a reimagined rockin' bluegrass version of the Chuck Berry classic, "Run Run Rudolph."

Buy or Stream Because It's Christmas Time

With 10 bluegrass and gospel albums plus a full-length concert DVD to their credit since forming in 2006, JMRR felt it was high time to honor the many requests to release their first-ever seasonal album full of new and classic songs. "In considering a Christmas album for several years, we had to find just the right combination of songs," says Joe Mullins. "Christmas is a celebration of God's gift, our savior Christ Jesus. It's also a time to enjoy family traditions and for us, that includes music and a ton of fun!"

Because It's Christmas Time certainly reflects all the elements of the holiday spirit with classics including the title track written and first recorded by Buck Owens in 1965, the first radio single, Chuck Berry's "Run Run Rudolph," "Old Fashioned Christmas" from Jimmy Martin and Paul Williams, "No Room At The Inn" from Jimmie Davis, and "The Reindeer Boogie" penned and originally recorded by Hank Snow. But as Mullins points out in the liner notes, The Radio Ramblers brought new music to the recording, too.

"Randy Barnes' late father, Earl Barnes, played any instrument and entertained at Renfro Valley, Kentucky, and throughout that region for his lifetime. Earl wrote the song 'Christmas At the Old Home Place' over 20 years ago and Randy proudly delivers it in classic Kentucky style. Adam McIntosh, his sister Angie, and their Dad, Jon, had a band called Jett's Creek a few years ago. That's when Adam and Angie wrote 'From My Broken Heart To You,' the only sad song on the album. Angie and Adam's harmonies alongside Chris Davis' delivery of this weeper was a great combination. Jason Barie provides the beautiful triple fiddles as a perfect compliment."  

"The Night Before Christmas," "The Manger" and "There Once Was A Time On Earth," remind us all the true meaning of Christmas. "Our family has been blessed to be attached to Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio," says Mullins. "One of my best friends is Mike Fultz. He has been the music leader at our church most of his life. In addition to knowing hundreds of classic hymns, Mike is a songwriter. His original song 'There Once Was A Time On Earth' tells the complete story of the greatest gift of all, and why Christ was born to die."

Because It's Christmas Time has something for everyone and serves as a reminder there is, in fact, room at the inn for all. "It's our hope people will enjoy this collection of songs every Christmas season. Together, we can laugh, cry, worship and celebrate."

Because It's Christmas Time is now available everywhere on Billy Blue Records and distributed by The Orchard and New Day Christian Distributors. Purchase or stream the album here. For more information on Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, visit radioramblers.com.

Because Its Christmas Time Tour

* 11/9, 10 & 11: Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, Wilmington, OH
* 12/2: A Bluegrass Christmas Jamboree with Authentic Unlimited,
Northeast State Community College, Blountville, TN
* 12/3: Lee Theater, Pennington Gap, VA
* 12/8: St. Mark's Lutheran Church , Bowling Green, OH
* 12/9: Ragamuffin Hall, Mifflin, PA
* 12/10: Clifton Opera House, Clifton, OH
* 12/14: The Station Inn, Nashville, TN
* 12/15: TBA
* 12/16: Carolyn Jones Gospel Singing Barn, Somerset, KY



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Abby Sage Releases New Single Hunger Photo
Abby Sage Releases New Single 'Hunger'

ABBY SAGE explores sensuality on 'Hunger' in her latest release.

2
BandLab Launches Exclusive Music Distribution and More For Membership Subscribers Photo
BandLab Launches Exclusive Music Distribution and More For Membership Subscribers

BandLab, the world's largest social music creation platform, has announced an expansion of its existing partnership with FUGA to add worldwide digital music distribution to BandLab's growing list of innovative music creation and promotion tools for music creators and artists.

3
THE RESONANT ROGUES Release New Self-Titled EP Photo
THE RESONANT ROGUES Release New Self-Titled EP

The Resonant Rogues have released their self-titled LP, featuring classic country music. Don't miss their album release show in Asheville on Nov. 17.

4
AP Tobler Releases Experimental Grunge Track Death Waltz Photo
AP Tobler Releases Experimental Grunge Track 'Death Waltz'

Alternative grunge artist AP Tobler releases their experimental track 'Death Waltz,' combining punk and grunge influences with storytelling inspirations. The track is accompanied by a comical music video.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HAMILTON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
I NEED THAT
MJ THE MUSICAL