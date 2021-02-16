Joe Iconis, Ali Ewoldt, Didi Conn and More to Take Part in Music for Autism Virtual Concert

On February 25th at 8pm Eastern, join some of Broadway's most dynamic stars for an evening of song to benefit Music for Autism's virtual programming! Broadway may be dark, but Music for Autism continues to provide musical joy, bringing its free concerts to hundreds of families across the nation.

Tony Nominated Playwright Douglas Carter Beane (Xanadu, Sister Act, Lysistrata Jones) hosts an incredible roster of stars:

Eydie Alyson of Little Shop of Horrors, Todd Buonopane of Chicago, Didi Conn of Grease, The DooWop Project featuring stars of Jersey Boys, Brad Ellis of Glee, Ali Ewoldt of West Side Story, Michael Fatica of Frozen, Kasie Gasparini of Mamma Mia!, John Arthur Greene of School of Rock, Tony Nominated Joe Iconis of Be More Chill, Thayne Jasperson of Hamilton, Lauren Marcus of Be More Chill, CJ Pawlikowski of Jersey Boys, Academy Award Winner David Shire of Saturday Night Fever, and Alysha Umphress of On the Town.

About Music for Autism: Music for Autism is enhancing quality of life and raising public awareness through autism-friendly, interactive concerts developed specifically for individuals with autism and their families. The concerts feature professional musicians, including Tony Award winners, Grammy-nominated classical artists, and Pulitzer Prize winners. To ensure equal access for all, every Music for Autism concert is fully subsidized. In the COVID-19 pandemic, they have pivoted to offering virtual, live streamed programming, open to all individuals with autism and their families across the United States. Learn more at MusicForAutism.org.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/3pwOX1f.