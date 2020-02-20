Joe Bonamassa Announces 7th Annual Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea

Two-time GRAMMY Award nominee Joe Bonamassa will once again partner with Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation and Sixthman for the seventh annual Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII, sailing March 8-12, 2021 on the beautiful Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Fans are encouraged to join the presale now as all previous Blues Alive At Sea sailings have sold out. -- bluesaliveatsea.com.

Joining Joe Bonamassa, for the 2021 Caribbean lineup, will be George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Charlie Musselwhite, Eric Gales, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmy Vivino, Sue Foley, Popa Chubby, Jontavious Willis, Vanessa Collier, Joe Robinson with more to be announced. The addition of the seventh voyage follows six sold-out Caribbean cruises and two sold-out Mediterranean sailings. Similar to past sailings, guests will enjoy multiple performances from artists on the lineup, as well as unique collaborations and exclusive curated content to be announced in the near future.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

BOOKING & INFO: Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea begin at $1245 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available.

For more information about booking your vacation, visit bluesaliveatsea.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9180 between the hours of 10AM EST and 6PM EST.

As Joe Bonamassa has been a professional musician for over 30 years, he continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989, when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter who has over 30 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart, and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party, all on his own label, J&R Adventures. He founded and oversees the non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation to promote the heritage of the blues music to the next generation, fund music scholarships, and supplement the loss of music education in schools. Bonamassa has received two GRAMMY® nominations, and recently achieved his 22nd #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist) with the release of LIVE AT SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE in 2019. Kicking off 2020 with a bang, Bonamassa has just returned from recording his next album at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. He is currently on his spring US tour and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. jbonamassa.com

Keeping the Blues Alive's mission is to conserve the art of music in schools by funding projects, scholarships, and grants that preserve Music Education For The Next Generation. Every week, they donate to a school in need of instruments, sheet music, supplies and more in the effort to uphold the rich culture and history of the Blues as a true American art form. Through generous donations from Joe Bonamassa, J&R Adventures, individual donors, and KTBA cruises, the foundation has been able to fund music projects reaching over 70,000 students with over $600,000 donated so far. keepingthebluesalive.org

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in depth panels and Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation could be. Sixthman's domestic home port of Miami will expand in 2021 to include escapes from Los Angeles taking guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2021 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and to Florida in 2020. For more information, visit sixthman.net and connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD.





