Joanna Connor Debuts at #1 on Billboard Blues Chart With New Album '4801 South Indiana Avenue'

Renowned Chicago-based slide guitar virtuoso and singer-songwriter, Joanna Connor, debuts at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart with her 14th album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, released via Joe Bonamassa's new independent blues record label Keeping The Blues Alive! The album is available here. This is the second release for the label following the critically-acclaimed Blues With Friends from legendary artist Dion. Both albums debuted at #1!

To celebrate International Women's Day yesterday, Parade Magazine debuted the latest music video for Joanna's song "Bad News," which they deemed "as good as Blues gets," going on to note Joanna's independent style and flavor, calling out her "heart-wrenching blues, gritty vocals and excellent guitar with forlorn tone."

There's no better way to kick off Woman's History Month than to honor such an incredible woman who is best known as one of the reigning Queens of blue rock guitar, who Parade also highlighted as, "a Blues master." Not to mention, Joanna is a wonderful, hard-working mother, meanwhile has been making her stamp on the music industry for the last four decades -- a major force in women's history!

In addition to taking the well-deserved top seat at #1 this week on the Billboard Blues Chart, Joanna's album also made #15 on the Top New Artist Albums, #34 on Current Rock Albums and #35 for the Indie Albums chart.

4801 South Indiana Avenue was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Ocean Way Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Joanna, Joe and the rest of the musicians on the album dug deeply and conjured up an authentic, alive and kicking non-derivative set of Chicago Blues.

Joanna has played guitar with the who's who of blues including the likes of James Cotton, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Page, and Junior Wells. Debuting at Chicago's premiere blues club Kingston Mines in the 1980s, she played there three nights a week ever since, in between gigs at larger clubs and festivals, before the spread of the pandemic earlier this year.