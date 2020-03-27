JoJo's 'Good To Know' U.S. Tour Dates Rescheduled
JoJo has postponed her good to know Headline Tour in the U.S., which was scheduled to begin on April 21 in Seattle. The rescheduled dates for all markets are below, starting in Seattle on November 1, 2020. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and further information is available at point of purchase and iamjojoofficial.com.
JoJo says, "It breaks my heart to have to postpone this tour. I was so excited to get on the road and play the new music for you guys, but everyone's safety and health of course comes first, and we have no choice but to do the right thing and reschedule for later this year. Until then we'll dance and sing together virtually!"
JoJo is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated new album good to know, out May 1 on Clover Music / Warner Records and available now for pre-order here. good to know features the fiery new single "Man" - listen to "Man" HERE and watch the video HERE.
Rescheduled Tour Dates:
November 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox
November 2 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 4 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
November 5 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
November 7 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
November 9 San Diego, CA House of Blues
November 10 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater
November 13 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
November 14 Houston, TX House of Blues
November 16 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
November 17 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom
November 20 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
November 22 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 28 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
November 29 New York, NY Terminal 5
December 1 Boston, MA Royale
December 3 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
December 4 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
December 6 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
December 7 Chicago, IL Vic Theater
December 9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
Photo credit: Dennis Leupold