JoJo Shares New Track 'Lonely Hearts'

JoJo has dropped new track "Lonely Hearts," the latest from her highly-anticipated new album good to know, set for release next Friday, May 1 on Clover Music / Warner Records. The song follows in the footsteps of fiery single "Man," which garnered praise from the likes of PAPER, Nylon, The FADER, Hot New Hip Hop, Billboard, MTV and Rolling Stone, who stated "the midtempo R&B-pop track is classic JoJo."

Listen below!

About "Lonely Hearts," JoJo explains, "This song continues the journey of self-love that I've been on...Realizing that while temptation and self-doubt may arise, at the end of the day, choosing self-preservation over toxic relationships is what I'm doing in my life right now."

good to know is raw, reckless badassery juxtaposed by introspective R&B, sticky hooks, and lush harmonics. JoJo worked with heavy-hitting producers Doc McKinney [The Weeknd, Santigold], Lido [Halsey, Chance The Rapper], and 30 Roc [Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B] to hone the sound, and dug deep within herself to at first escape, but ultimately embrace and channel her insecurities into a place of self-love.





