JoJo Announces New Project Out Oct. 1, Hear First Single 'Worst (I Assume)'

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her brand new track "Worst (I Assume)," the very first glimpse into her forthcoming capsule collection titled Trying Not To Think About It, arriving October 1, 2021 via Clover Music/Warner Records. Listen to "Worst (I Assume)" HERE and pre-save/pre-order Trying Not To Think About It HERE.

The accompanying music video was directed by Alfredo Flores and shot in one continuous take to bring the song's emotion to life through performance. The video concludes with a heartfelt note from JoJo. Watch the video below.

Immediately following the release of Trying Not To Think About It, JoJo will embark on a six-date run of intimate live shows across Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville & Los Angeles to celebrate and share the music with her fans across the country. Award winning singer/songwriter Tiara Thomas will open on all dates. Tickets will go on sale today, Friday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time at https://www.iamjojoofficial.com/. Full dates below.

The 12-track EP is a musical expression of her continued honesty, vulnerability and transparency around mental health, tackling the different shades of it - including anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity.

"Trying Not To Think About It is a result of feeling sooooo lost, scared, and confused at the end of 2020 - desperate to believe in/find my light once again. Sometimes we feel like we're the only ones. But we NEVER are alone in our darkness," JoJo says of the project. "If you listen, I hope this project makes you feel seen, validated, not crazy, and hopeful that you won't feel bad forever. You're more in control than you think. Guys - I am overwhelmed with gratitude to perform these new songs + some of your faves on 6 intimate, very, very special LIVE TOUR dates in October. I can't wait to see you. And FEEL you."

In May 2020, JoJo's fourth studio album good to know debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earned widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand."

JoJo - Trying Not To Think About It Live 2021 Dates

October 2 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

October 4 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

October 9 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey