Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack

Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective's hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

UnPrisoned premiered March 10th on Hulu and debuted as Hulu's most watched original scripted series of 2023 by hours watched.

The series is executive produced and stars the acclaimed award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Inspired by Tracy McMillan's life, the series follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser (who also serves as showrunner), Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels, Jen Braeden and Kevin Bray also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

The series is set in Minneapolis, and Bowser wanted the score to reflect the sound of the city authentically, which led her to seek out Minneapolis natives Jam & Lewis. The Grammy-winning and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductees, who have earned more than 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums spoke about their creative approach. "We leaned into the four seasons of Minneapolis, and correlated the mood and stories reflected in the show," said Jimmy Jam.

Added Lewis, "Jimmy and I were newbies to the world of scoring, which led to some growing pains in the studio." Added Jam, "The show certainly influenced the score. It tells the deeply human stories of healing and repairing relationships."

The UnPrisoned soundtrack features 25 score cues, all written and produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.