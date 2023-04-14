Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack

UnPrisoned premiered March 10th on Hulu and debuted as Hulu’s most watched original scripted series of 2023 by hours watched.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective's hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

The series is executive produced and stars the acclaimed award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Inspired by Tracy McMillan's life, the series follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser (who also serves as showrunner), Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels, Jen Braeden and Kevin Bray also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

The series is set in Minneapolis, and Bowser wanted the score to reflect the sound of the city authentically, which led her to seek out Minneapolis natives Jam & Lewis. The Grammy-winning and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductees, who have earned more than 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums spoke about their creative approach. "We leaned into the four seasons of Minneapolis, and correlated the mood and stories reflected in the show," said Jimmy Jam.

Added Lewis, "Jimmy and I were newbies to the world of scoring, which led to some growing pains in the studio." Added Jam, "The show certainly influenced the score. It tells the deeply human stories of healing and repairing relationships."

The UnPrisoned soundtrack features 25 score cues, all written and produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.



Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single Head In The Clouds Photo
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash Finally With Rani Photo
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash 'Finally' With Rani
Jonas’s debut album, Blue is certified Gold in the UK and US and was winner of the Brit Breakthrough Award. Jonas has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists across his career including Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiesto, MK, RAYE, Nina Nesbitt, HRVY, Raye, JP Cooper, Arlissa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.
Erin Duvall Releases Mothers Day Song To Be Here Photo
Erin Duvall Releases Mother's Day Song 'To Be Here'
Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall has released her country music Mother's Day song, 'To Be Here.' The beautiful tribute to all mothers out there is about the magical love she has for her children and the admiration she has for anyone who is raising children or has raised them.
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single Mind of a Maniac Photo
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single 'Mind of a Maniac'
The new single arrives shortly after Dooda's boisterous tracks 'Major Pain;' “Come After Me” and Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single “If It Happen It Happen.” That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.

Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'
April 14, 2023

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single “Dropped The Lo” via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The frenetic production on “Dropped The Lo” underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.
Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'
April 14, 2023

It is a stunning collection of cinematic, jazz electronica, with the sensual, Lo-Fi beats of focus track ‘Utopia’ featuring Samantha James. The album follows the recent single ‘Then It Hits You’ with Marie Dahlstrom on vocals, which saw Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, dubstep-esque beats and keys.
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABCLIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABC
April 14, 2023

'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show. 'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, and more.
Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on FilmAmazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film
April 14, 2023

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film. Talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM’s extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'
April 14, 2023

Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem “What Was.” Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE.
