Jim Ward Announces Fall Tour Dates With Thrice

This month, Jim Ward released his accomplished solo album Daggers on Dine Alone Records. Today, he announces fall tour dates with Thrice in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. See below for a rundown of dates and ticket links.

Jim Ward has also announced a virtual Daggers live and pre-recorded show this Friday, June 25 at 9PM ET. Jim will be introducing and playing with a new live band. Tickets to the livestream + bundles including very limited edition black/white LPs can be purchased.

Last month saw Jim hand paint and sign 25 test pressings of Daggers. They were made available for purchase on his webstore and sold out immediately. All proceeds went to his charitable fund "Because Of You" that benefits the El Paso area. The initiative continues with more information available here.

Jim Ward has played in a slew of monumental bands, from the iconic post-hardcore band At The Drive-In to Sparta, as well his alt-country project, Sleepercar. "I've always used music as an outlet for anxiety and frustration," notes Ward, and in fact, it's this healing power of music, Ward offers, that led him to Daggers. "When my world has upheaval, it becomes about doing the work in front of me."

While Daggers is officially credited as a solo work, and Ward never entered the room with any of his collaborators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's effusive in his praise for them: notably the twin team of Incubus bassist Ben Kenney and Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, both of whom took Ward's guitar riffs and helped propel them into fully fleshed-out songs. "My friends did this for the pure love of making music with a friend," he says of Kenney and Rule. "There's no higher compliment. I don't know how I'll repay them."

Ward calls Daggers his most hopeful record to date. "Reality is OK," he says. "You can't change the past, but you can take those lessons and you can do better.. I've always considered songwriting as a journey. It can guide me in the way I'm going forward."

Tour Dates

6/25/21 - Half A World Away Global Livestream Show

9/24/21 - Warehouse - Houston, TX *

9/25/21 - Gas Monkey Bar n Grill - Dallas, TX *

9/26/21 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

* w/ Thrice

Photo Credit: Christ Chavez