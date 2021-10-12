Jim-E Stack Releases New 'Promotional Only' Surprise EP

Jim-E Stack has surprise announced a new EP, Promotional Only, available today as a Physical Release CD for free inside a pop up vending machine at Leisure Centre Store at 48 Hester Street in the Lower East Side, NYC, New York starting today and running through the rest of the week.

Additionally, two of the tracks from the EP, "2ND ROUND" & "FFBH" are available to listen to now across all DSPs as a surprise a/b-side single. Listen to the singles below!

Jim-E's instrumentals take center stage on Promotional Only, a saturated, vibrant showcase of his composing talents. Mutable and densely packed, tracks shift and interrupt themselves with clangorous drums, polyrhythms, and chopped vocal samples. When full-sounding lyrics appear as on "West Magnolia," they arrive entirely distorted, included for their sound more than their messages.

Promotional Only comes just a year after 2020's star-studded EPHEMERA, including cameos from Bon Iver, Dijon, and Empress Of. Throughout last year, Jim-E also lent his talents to some of the year's most acclaimed projects and albums including Bon Iver's "PDLIF," Charli XCX's How I'm Feeling Now, HAIM's Women in Music Part III, and Dominic Fike's What Could Possibly Go Wrong?.

Jim-E creates sounds he wants to hear‚ to listen to a Jim-E Stack song is to know him. Born James Harmon Stack, Jim-E Stack grew up in San Francisco's Inner Richmond, where his passion for music evolved from playing in garage rock bands and school jazz bands to making beats inspired by Daft Punk, Burial, J Dilla, Timbaland, and The Neptunes. As a senior in high school, he began DJ‚Äôing after successfully sneaking into clubs and lobbying promoters. Since 2010, Jim-E has lived in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles, and credits his time in each city with reshaping his music.

He continued to evolve and refine his sound as he began opening for acts like Shlohmo and Bonobo. His debut LP, Tell Me I Belong (2014) followed by a string of successful EPs including It's Jim-ee (2017) established his artistry and drew the attention of the industry at large. Finally, in 2016, Jim-E returned to his native coast after spending time in Los Angeles intermittently collaborating with songwriters, producers and artists. He's since contributed to songs by HAIM, Diplo, Bon Iver, Joji, Dominic Fike, Jean Dawson, Octavian, Empress Of, Perfume Genius, Rostam, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Kacy Hill. In 2020, Jim-E released his Ephemera album, a personal collection of songs featuring vocals from Kacy Hill, Empress Of, Bon Iver and more

Listen to the new tracks here: