Jesse Goldman's 'Moove to the Moozika!' Album Release Celebration Will Be Nov. 2

Brooklyn favorites Jesse Goldman and Moozika! are ready to raise the roof and kick up their heels at Dekalb Stage in Dekalb Market Hall, 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 with a family show to celebrate the release of the debut Moozika! album Moove to the Moozika!

Bilingual singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music educator Jesse Goldman brings the biggest hits from his acclaimed, Brooklyn-based Moozika! music classes and his band to Moove to the Moozika!, a collection of city-based adventure songs in both Spanish and English.

Kids and families should come ready to join in the bilingual fun at Moozika's highly interactive album release show, where they'll be encouraged to sing, dance, and move along to each and every song. Moozika! is excited to play music from the new album, and, as a special treat, kids will be invited onstage to sing with the band on some of the numbers. Spontaneous composition interludes, where bandleader Jesse Goldman creates playful new music "in the moment" with the audience, are sure to be highlights of this performance. With fun costumes, puppets, and more, Moozika! really plans to outdo itself and make this a show to remember!

"This show represents a capstone celebration of more than five years of creating vivid musical experiences for the hundreds of children who've participated in Moozika! classes throughout Brooklyn," says Jesse Goldman. "I want to see families rocking out at Dekalb Stage 'til the cows come home and then discovering fresh new ways of making each song a living thing. Can they decorate the melodies with their own variations or even create new music inspired by the show? Moove to the Moozika! is an invitation to play!"

Named one of the top three "Absolute Best" kids' music classes in NYC by New York Magazine, Moozika!'s Spanish - English curriculum is powered by an ethos of big love and gentleness that permeates every playful song on Moove to the Moozika!

Jesse Goldman is active in improvised musical circles in NYC, where he facilitates workshops for learning to create spontaneous a capella music. He has teamed with acclaimed artists of all stripes, from jazz/hip-hop drummer Makaya McCraven to Grammy-winning musical theater writer Ty Defoe. Crescent, winner of "Best Film" at the 2017 New York Short Film Festival, features Jesse's song "Brooklyn Baby," which is heard on Moove to the Moozika! His music has been presented at such venues as the Queens Museum, 54 Below, the Duplex Theater, ShapeShifter Lab, and the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Jesse is passionate about using his skills as a musician, fluent Spanish speaker, music educator, and community organizer to create a more loving world. For six years he worked as a community organizer with Make the Road NY, an organization that builds the power of immigrant and working-class communities to achieve dignity and justice. He continues to participate in political rallies with Make the Road NY and other community groups, bringing music to the events, as well as providing scholarships for community members to attend his Moozika! classes.





Related Articles View More Music Stories