Jesse Cook Announces PAST THE BREAKWATER Album, Forever Live World Tour Sept 21

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World-renowned, award-winning guitarist and composer Jesse Cook announced the release date of his highly anticipated album, past the breakwater, which will be available September 18 and distributed internationally by Believe. It is his first album since the 2023 release Love In The Time of Covid. Coinciding with the album's release, Cook is launching his Forever Live World Tour scheduled to include 180 shows in 24 countries over the course of three years, opening September 21 in Quebec City, QC. Nearly 60 of the concerts will be in the U.S.

Cook, who has sold over 2.5 million records, captivates audiences worldwide with his unparalleled virtuosity and distinctive blend of world music influences. Written and produced by Cook, past the breakwater includes 10 tracks.

Known for his distinctive fusion of flamenco, jazz, classical and world music, this project demonstrates a heavier leaning toward his jazz roots. Cook describes his intentions when he began writing and recording the album. 'As a music lover, there's a category of music I have always listened to on rainy days, or late nights with friends. Albums like Miles Davis' Kind of Blue and Round Midnight, Getz/Gilberto (Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto), Keith Jarrett's Koln Concert. Albums you can put on and live in. Quiet albums. Albums that breathe.' He adds, 'I wanted to leave more space in these recordings. So some of these songs are just Spanish guitar and double bass. I wanted to be able to hear every note, every articulation.'

To achieve that sense of inner quiet, Cook recorded the album in a cabin on a small remote island in the lake country of the Canadian Shield accessible only by boat. 'The stillness there is protected by rows of ancient shoals,' Cook explains. 'Like prehistoric sentinels--a breakwater against the storms that lay beyond. Sometimes I need to get away from everything, so I can just get lost in the music.'

Cook's following has expanded exponentially over the last several years, having surpassed over 155 million YouTube views and 1 billion combined views/streams. His five live concert specials continue to be aired on PBS stations across the U.S.

Celebrated for his vast catalog of intricate and original material, Cook's concerts resonate deeply with a range of audience members of all backgrounds and age groups. Hesitant to label his eclectic style of music, Cook comments, 'I don't think naming it is important. I think if people are moved by it--if it touches their hearts--that's what matters most to me.'

For more information on tour dates, ticket sales, and Jesse Cook's music, please visit www.jessecook.com.

Tour Dates

11/5/2026 - Pittsburgh, PA | City Winery Pittsburgh

11/6/2026 - Groton, MA | Groton Hill Music Center

11/7/2026 - Springfield, MA | Hope Center for the Arts

11/8/2026 - Rockport, MA | Shalin Liu Performance Center

11/10/2026 - Old Saybrook, CT | The Kate

11/11/2026 - Norfolk, CT | Infinity Hall

11/12/2026 - Fall River, MA | Narrows Center for the Arts

11/13/2026 - New York, NY | Adler Hall @ the NY Society for Ethical Culture

11/14/2026 - Newark, NJ | NJPAC - Victoria Theater

11/15/2026 - Sellersville, PA | Sellersville Theater

11/17/2026 - Annapolis, MD | Rams Head On Stage

11/18/2026 - Norfolk, VA | Attucks Theater

11/19/2026 - Alexandria, VA | The Birchmere

11/20/2026 - Albany, NY | Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center - 'The Egg'

11/21/2026 - Lancaster, PA | The Temple at Tellus 360

11/22/2026 - Rochester, NY | Beston Hall

1/14/2027 - Bend, OR | Tower Theatre

1/15/2027 - Portland, OR | Newmark Theater

1/16/2027 - Eugene, OR | The John G. Shedd Institute For The Arts

1/17/2027 - San Francisco, CA | Palace of Fine Arts

1/19/2027 - Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre

1/20/2027 - Sacramento, CA | Crest Theatre

1/21/2027 - Santa Cruz, CA | Rio Theatre

1/22/2027 - Santa Barbara, CA | Lobero Theatre

1/23/2027 - Beverly Hills, CA | Saban Theatre

1/27/2027 - Irvine, CA | Irvine Barclay Theatre

1/28/2027 - El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

1/29/2027 - Mesa, AZ | Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

1/30/2027 - Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre

1/31/2027 - Albuquerque, NM | KiMo Theatre

2/1/2027 - Santa Fe, NM | The Lensic

2/3/2027 - Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

3/2/2027 - Orlando, FL | Steinmetz Hall

3/4/2027 - Clearwater, FL | The Capitol Theatre

3/5/2027 - Melbourne, FL | King Centre for the Performing Arts

3/6/2027 - Stuart, FL | The Lyric Theatre

3/7/2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL | The Parker

3/9/2027 - Jacksonville, FL | WJCT Sound Stage

3/10/2027 - Savannah, GA | District Live

3/11/2027 - Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes



Photo Credit: Matt Barnes

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