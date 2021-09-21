Jess Chalker Shares New Single 'Stupid Trick' Ahead of Album Release

Jess Chalker just shared "Stupid Trick," the new single from her debut solo full length album Hemispheres, due November 5.

The '80s-inspired track from the London-based Australian performer and songwriter features lighthearted, upbeat vibes and lyrics that emote the innocence of young love, like the intense feelings you had as a teenager before learning what love really means.

"I'd been reading Gael Garcia Marquez novels and watching a lot ofJohn Hughes films at the time of writing it, which I think definitely helped shape the concept," Chalker said in a statement. The song follows "Don't Fight It", the album's first single, which charted at #1 on Hype Machine and was named to The Guardian's list of "Best New Australian Music."

Jess also shared the gorgeous video for "Stupid Trick" today, which was her first time crafting a short film script. Directed by Marcelo de la Vega, with cinematography by Shane Benson, the visual was shot in London post lockdown, inspired by one Jess' favorite places, Postman's Park. It also references cinematic classics including 1956 French film The Red Balloon, Charlie Chaplin and Before Sunrise.

Watch the new music video here: