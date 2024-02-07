Jermaine Dupri and So So Def Recordings Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group

Dupri will also serve as the new Creative Director for Create Music Group.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Jermaine Dupri and So So Def Recordings Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group

Igniting a bold new chapter, So So Def Recordings, Inc. has inked a multi-year deal with Create Music Group. The newly minted partnership will bring the legendary label and all its recordings, publishing, as well as its historic So So Def Recordings back catalog to Create Music Group.

In addition, the new collaboration will launch new music and new artists under the direction of GRAMMY Award-winning producer, hall of fame songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri. Dupri will also serve as the new Creative Director for Create Music Group.

Furthermore, Dupri will transition from CEO of So So Def Recordings to Chairman & Founder. He has appointed Bryan Patrick as the new CEO, and Joe Romulus Esq as Head of Legal Business Affairs. As Creative Director, Dupri's plans include focusing on expanding the company's impact on the cross-section between music and culture. Regarding the new deal, Dupri commented, “I have been looking for a home for the entire So So Def brand so I can continue to do what I started.”

“Jermaine has been one of the most successful and impactful forces in music for the last three decades,” said Jonathan Strauss, Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “We are honored that he and his team have decided to partner with us for both his catalog and future output.”

Fans are the ones who will benefit the most from this new partnership as they plan to roll out tons of new music, while introducing new talent for the world to embrace, ushering in a “new day” at So So Def Recordings.

ABOUT JERMAINE DUPRI:

Jermaine Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is one of the most successful producers in the music industry. He has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and Chairman and Founder of So So Def, which he created in 1993.

Rather than impacting only one lane, Jermaine Dupri has changed the course of R&B, hip-hop, and pop throughout an illustrious career earmarked by some of the most recognizable hits of all-time. The GRAMMY Award-winning iconic songwriter, producer, rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has powered game-changing and chart-breaking smashes such as Mariah Carey's 6x-platinum “We Belong Together,” Usher's 3x-platinum “Nice & Slow,” Xscape's platinum “Just Kickin' It,” his own “Money Ain't A Thang” [feat. JAY-Z], and countless others.

“We Belong Together” not only toppled the Billboard Hot 100 for the year, but it also emerged as “the song of the decade” and “fifteenth most popular song of all-time,” according to Billboard. It took home “Best R&B Song” and “Best Female R&B Vocal Performance” at the 2006 GRAMMY Awards. 

Additionally, Usher's “Confessions Part II” recently topped Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century coming in at number 1. At the helm of So So Def Recordings as Founder, he has built a catalog of classic albums, including Da Brat's - the first solo female rapper to go platinum - debut and historic album Funkdafied; Jagged Edge's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak; Anthony Hamilton's platinum Comin' From Where I'm From; and more. Simultaneously, he has launched JD's Vegan as a mega-popular plant-based ice cream alternative available in major retailers such as Walmart.

Plus, he notably stands out as the second rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame following JAY-Z. Meanwhile, the GRAMMY Museum paid homage to JD and So So Def with a dedicated exhibit entitled Jermaine Dupri & So So Def, 25 Years Of Elevating Culture. He has also appeared on-screen in the Aretha Franklin movie Respect, Hip-Hop Family Christmas, and Step Up.

Speaking to his presence, Variety attested, “What isn't recognized enough is his undeniable influence on the current cultural climate.” However, he never stops setting the pace for the entire game to follow.

ABOUT SO SO DEF RECORDINGS: 

So So Def Recordings houses over three decades of influential smashes, casting a long shadow over Hip-Hop, R&B, and Pop, and powering the careers of history-making superstars. Founded by Jermaine Dupri, in 1993, the label's commitment to artist development and innovation set a precedent throughout the game for countless independent-minded entrepreneurs to eventually follow.

Dupri launched So So Def with the seminal debut from game-changing R&B girl group Xscape, Hummin' Comin' At ‘Cha. The album notably went platinum and spawned the definitive “Just Kickin' It.” Emerging as an arena force, the quartet dropped the platinum Off The Hook [1995] and platinum Traces Of My Lipstick [1998]. Along the way, So So Def surpassed numerous benchmarks.

The label debuted Da Brat's debut LP, Funkdafied, enshrining her as “the first female solo rapper to go platinum.” After signing Jagged Edge, So So Def released the group's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak [1999], platinum Jagged Little Thrill [2001], and gold Hard [2003]. Additionally, it ignited the career of 17-time GRAMMY Award nominee Anthony Hamilton with the platinum Comin' from Where I'm From [2003] and gold Ain't Nobody Worryin' [2005]. In September 2005, Dupri became the first person to produce the Top 3 singles on the US R&B chart by way of Mariah Carey's “We Belong Together” and “Shake It Off,” and Bow Wow's “Let Me Hold You.” 

ABOUT CREATE MUSIC GROUP: 

Established in 2015, Create Music Group is a data-driven media and technology company focused on empowering artists and creators. Named #2 on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growth Companies in America in 2020, its industry-leading platforms enable rights holders, distributors, artists and brands to identify and secure monetization opportunities and build new audiences.

The company works with superstar artists, major and independent record labels, and global media brands including Jennifer Lopez, Marshmello, and PepsiCo. It operates a number of media networks including Label Engine, one of the largest independent music distribution platforms in the world, with over 25,000 artists and 5,000 label clients; and Flighthouse, a digital entertainment and marketing agency focused on Gen Z, which has more than 28 million followers on TikTok. Create Music Group is based in Hollywood, CA and has nearly 400 employees worldwide.

Photo by: Steven James



