Jeremy & The Harlequins To Release 'Christmas Special,' New Single Out Now

New York City rock 'n' rollers Jeremy & the Harlequins' are ready to rock around the Christmas tree with the release of their original holiday tune, "A Chinese Restaurant on Christmas," which is available today at all digital service providers.

Featured on the two-song Christmas Special out December 6, "A Chinese Restaurant on Christmas," is a doo wop meets early rock 'n' roll inspired ode to anyone who's been dumped on Christmas. The second single, the classic "White Christmas," will be released in December. The EP was recorded at NYhed Studios in Manhattan with Matt and Rocio Verta Ray (Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Daddy Long Legs) and mixed in Los Angeles by Rick Parker (Lord Huron, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club).

"Every lonely heart in New York on Christmas knows that there isn't a better place than a Chinese restaurant to eat and drink away your sorrows," says Jeremy & the Harlequins singer/songwriter Jeremy Lublin. "Last Christmas, Craig (guitar) and I found ourselves without anyone or anywhere to spend the holiday, so we went to a Chinese restaurant in the East Village. We weren't the only ones with the idea and we ended up waiting over an hour for a table. It dawned on me that there's never been a song about a Chinese restaurant on Christmas and I thought right then and there that it was a song that needed to be written."

The five-piece's debut American Dreamer was released in 2015, followed by Into The Night in 2016. Their third studio album, Remember This, was released in 2018. The band toured extensively in 2018 and 2019 supporting Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express and Electric Six, as well as a headlining tour in the U.K. with a TV appearance on BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show. Most recently, the band recrafted the Miller High Life classic jingle 'If You've Got the Time (We've Got the Beer)' for MillerCoors 2019 TV and digital commercial campaign.





