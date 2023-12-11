Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra Issue 'Discordia' Album in March

ARIA award-winning saxophonist-composer Jeremy Rose and his Earshift Orchestra, present Discordia, an enthralling reflection on contemporary life through sophisticated large ensemble composition.

Described as “a creative force with which to reckon” (All About Jazz) and “a pivotal figure” (NYC Jazz Record), Rose demonstrates his commitment to tackling complex themes through immersive and at times wild symphonic writing, showcasing his ingenuity and ability to push the boundaries of the traditional big band format. Rose is celebrating 15 years of his label Earshift Music, described as “Australia's most significant outlet for jazz-related music” (SMH).

“Rose has become a pivotal figure, not just for his expert playing and composing, but because his Earshift Music is the country's premier jazz label.” NYC Jazz Record

Deriving its name from the Latin term 'Vera Discordia,' meaning "discordant truths," the album illuminates the paradoxes of our information era. It explores the dangerous implications of misinformation, exacerbated by the burgeoning capabilities of AI technology, as well as the relentless human pursuit of truth.

"I've witnessed the division that can arise when personal realities diverge dramatically from the truth," says Rose. "With 'Discordia,' I aim to shed light on this issue and the potential dangers of a society increasingly steeped in falsehoods." The album serves as a musical commentary on our times, embracing a somber tone, while simultaneously nurturing slivers of hope.

Continuing their fruitful collaboration from the award-winning "Disruption! The Voice of Drums," the prodigious drummer Chloe Kim 김예지; returns to contribute her virtuosic skills to the project. The Earshift Orchestra features some of Australia's most creative and talented artists, including brothers Tom Avgenicos (trumpet) and Michael Avgenicos (saxophone), bassist Jacques Emery, pianist Novak Manojlovic, guitarist Hilary Geddes and trombonist James Macaulay.

Rose is also featured on soprano saxophone and bass clarinet on two tracks. The album is accompanied with full studio videos available on Rose's website via youtube.

Jeremy Rose is an ARIA award-winning saxophonist, composer, and band leader. He has released over twenty albums with his various projects and is widely known for his work with The Vampires. He has had notable collaborations with the members of The Necks, and has worked with guitarists Lionel Loueke and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

His ensemble, The Earshift Orchestra, renowned for its dynamic performances and exploration of complex themes, has earned critical acclaim for its innovative contributions to large ensemble composition.

The groups' debut album, Iron in the Blood (2016, ABCJazz) was an adaptation of Robert Hughes' book The Fatal Shore, featured at the 2020 Sydney Festival. Disruption! The Voice of Drums (2022, Earshift Music) was a thrilling tribute to the timeless, visceral and disruptive power of the drum, featuring drum virtuosi Simon Barker and Chloe Kim 김예지. The album received international critical acclaim and won the 2022 APRA/AMCOS Art Music Award for Jazz/Improvised Music Performance of the Year.

Photo by Ken Leanfore