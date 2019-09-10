Jenny O. Announces National Fall Tour with Faye Webster

Today, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenny O. has announced new national tour dates with R&B songwriter Faye Webster. Having performed alongside Father John Misty, Rodriguez, Wild Reeds, Rhett Miller, Leon Russell, Ben Harper, The Proclaimers and many other greats, Jenny will hit the road once again kicking off the fall tour on October 4 in Dallas. Tour dates below and here. Stay tuned for new music coming soon!

Jenny O. has released four albums, including her latest, Peace & Information. Songs from these records can be heard most recently inOrange Is The New Black, Shameless, Riverdale, and The Sims video game. This summer, Jenny shared a lush rendition of The Seeds "Can't Seem to Make You Mine", a contemporary take on the classic song on which she sings, plays bass, guitar, organ, harpsichord, and tambourine.



Jenny O. National Tour Dates



* = w/ Faye Webster

10/4: Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

10/8: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

10/9: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge*

10/12: San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside*

10/14: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

10/15: Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

10/17: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

10/18: Denver, CO @ Lost Lake*

10/20: St Louis, MO @ Duck*

10/21: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop*

10/22: Nashville, TN @ High Watt*





