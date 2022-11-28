Jennifer Lopez to Release New 'This Is Me…Now' Album

Actress, performer and Producer, Jennifer Lopez announced on her social media a new music project called This Is Me...Now, on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me...Then, on which she wrote and produced.

The album will be a vulnerable piece exploring the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.

The music project is set to release in 2023, which is unveiling to be a big year for Jennifer Lopez as she also is releasing her star studded action packed film, SHOTGUN WEDDING which stars Lenny Kravitz, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge amongst many others and is set to release on Prime Video, January 27, 2023.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

"'Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones-if they don't kill each other first.