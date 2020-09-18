Jennifer Lopez to Join Maluma for Superstar Q&A Session

The conversation marks the 30th anniversary of Latin Music Week.

Billboard today announced that global icon Jennifer Lopez will join international Latin music idol Maluma for a can't-miss Superstar Q&A conversation at the 30th Anniversary installment of Latin Music Week, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment, taking place virtually on its new dates October 20-23, 2020 at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com



Award-winning actress, producer, singer, and entertainer Jennifer Lopez will join Latin GRAMMY winner Maluma for an intimate conversation where they will speak together for the first time about their their new music, their upcoming film, "Marry Me," and the brand new music they've created for the soundtrack, as well as how Latinos are changing the landscape in both Hollywood and the music industry.



With a career spanning over two decades at the top, Lopez has cemented herself in history as a global icon and the ultimate multi-hyphenate. She has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity", and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World", in addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hits "Hustlers" and "Selena." To this day, Lopez remains the only female artist to ever have a #1 album and #1 movie at the box office at the same time. She can be seen next starring in the upcoming feature film "Marry Me", alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma. The film will be packed with new original songs from both Lopez and Maluma.



Colombian superstar Maluma has achieved 17 No. 1 songs on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. He recently became the first artist to top one of Billboard's newest global charts, the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which launched September 14, 2020, and ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world (excluding the U.S.). He notched the No. 1 spot with his hit "Hawái," from his new album Papi Juancho. "Hawái" has also been No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart for the last two weeks. Additionally, it was recently announced that Maluma will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing LIVE on Telemundo on Wednesday, October 21, and will be honored with the "Billboard Spirit of Hope Award" for his commitment and altruistic efforts surrounding his foundation "El Arte de los Sueños" ("The Art of Dreams") which helps at-risk youth to accomplish their dreams through the arts.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary as the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry and fan gathering in the world, Latin Music Week will feature intimate artist conversations, industry panels, workshops and performances.



Previously announced participants include J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Deepak Chopra, Gustavo Dudamel, Ozuna, Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, Afo Verde, Carlos Vives and Los Tigres del Norte. Artists confirmed for the two-part "On The Rise" panel include Mariah Angeliq, Camilo, Cazzu, Jhay Cortez, Lunay, Natanael Cano, Nicki Nicole, Rauw Alejandro and Sech.

