Jeffrey Nothing Drops New Song 'Never Enough'

Jeffrey Nothing, formerly the haunting voice and co-founder behind Cleveland's pioneering alterna-metal and industrial collective Mushroomhead, unleashed a brutal new song and video "Never Enough."

Listen to the song and watch the video for "Never Enough," which was directed by Rob Neilson of Wired Digital below!

"Throw some horns if you hear me / Keep up the pace and in time" is the opening line to the song that blazes out at you, taking only one captivating note, one razor-sharp beat, and one crunchy vocal nudge to bring you inside of the intense and twisted world of Nothing.

The song was co-produced and co-written along with fellow former Mushroomhead guitarist

Jeffrey states, "Throughout life, people or situations will try to tell you that you are a follower and you should be quite content in that role. There is no such thing as give and take. You give and they take. But for all your efforts, the things you contribute, the things you create are just OK. They can be made into something! Freedom is an incredible feeling. You dream again, believe again and feel like... you truly could fly. Rise above. Be you. 'Fly High Above, Nothing's Ever, Never Enough!"

Thomas Church adds, "I really enjoyed writing 'Never Enough.' It brought out some emotions that had been hiding in plain sight for a moment. The interlocking of melodic and moving melodies mixed with aggressive and emotional passages comes thru as a true representation of the human soul."

