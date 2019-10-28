Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage's 'Exactly What Nobody Wanted' Available Now
After 17 years on England's Rough Trade Records, the world's favorite underground indie-rock songwriter, Jeffrey Lewis, is finally putting out a proper album on a stateside label - Bad Wiring, which will land Friday via American indie-stalwarts Don Giovanni Records (US) and Moshi Moshi (UK/EU).
Today, stream the album's opening track, "Exactly What Nobody Wanted."
Although mostly recognized for his lyrical skills, the secret weapon in Lewis's arsenal has been his slow evolution from DIY folkie in the late '90s to barn-burning indie-rock live sensation- he started out as Daniel Johnston and spent twenty years turning into Yo La Tengo. Bad Wiring -- which was recorded by Roger Moutenot in Nashville, TN -- continues along this trajectory.
With the endlessly creative musical variety on display and Lewis's writing as sharp as ever, we are completely comfortable telling you that Bad Wiring is the greatest album of Jeffrey's 18-year career.
JEFFREY LEWIS & THE VOLTAGE ON TOUR
11.1.19 - Kent, OH @ Stone Tavern
11.2.19 - Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager
11.3.19 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11.4.19 - Omaha, NE @ Brothers
11.5.19 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11.6.19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
11.7.19 - Boise, ID @ The Owyhee
11.8.19 - Portland, OR @ The Fixin'
11.9.19 - Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge
11.11.19 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur
11.12.19 - Eugene, OR @ Wandering Goat
11.13.19 - Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
11.14.19 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
11.15.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid
11.17.19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
11.17.19 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
11.19.19 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's
11.20.19 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
11.22.19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light
11.23.19 - Richmond, VA @ Sound of Music
11.24.19 - Newark, NJ - Index Art Center