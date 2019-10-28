Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage's 'Exactly What Nobody Wanted' Available Now

After 17 years on England's Rough Trade Records, the world's favorite underground indie-rock songwriter, Jeffrey Lewis, is finally putting out a proper album on a stateside label - Bad Wiring, which will land Friday via American indie-stalwarts Don Giovanni Records (US) and Moshi Moshi (UK/EU).



Today, stream the album's opening track, "Exactly What Nobody Wanted."

Although mostly recognized for his lyrical skills, the secret weapon in Lewis's arsenal has been his slow evolution from DIY folkie in the late '90s to barn-burning indie-rock live sensation- he started out as Daniel Johnston and spent twenty years turning into Yo La Tengo. Bad Wiring -- which was recorded by Roger Moutenot in Nashville, TN -- continues along this trajectory.



With the endlessly creative musical variety on display and Lewis's writing as sharp as ever, we are completely comfortable telling you that Bad Wiring is the greatest album of Jeffrey's 18-year career.

JEFFREY LEWIS & THE VOLTAGE ON TOUR





11.1.19 - Kent, OH @ Stone Tavern

11.2.19 - Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager

11.3.19 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11.4.19 - Omaha, NE @ Brothers

11.5.19 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11.6.19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

11.7.19 - Boise, ID @ The Owyhee

11.8.19 - Portland, OR @ The Fixin'

11.9.19 - Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge

11.11.19 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur

11.12.19 - Eugene, OR @ Wandering Goat

11.13.19 - Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

11.14.19 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11.15.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

11.17.19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

11.17.19 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11.19.19 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's

11.20.19 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

11.22.19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

11.23.19 - Richmond, VA @ Sound of Music

11.24.19 - Newark, NJ - Index Art Center





