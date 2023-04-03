Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award

Awards available from $5,000 – $25,000 for artistic development and jazz events.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award

The John Stites Jazz Artist Organization (JSJAO) announces the opening of the 2023 John Stites Jazz Award (JSJA) application process. Awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given in 2 categories: 1.) artistic development and 2.) jazz events.

The deadline for the 1st award cycle is April 15th and deadline for the second award cycle is September 15th. The awards honor John Stites, a midwestern professional musician and audio recording engineer. The JSJAO awards $200,000 annually to aspiring jazz artists and world-class jazz events.

Funds are allocated through a term endowment established for professional jazz musicians, jazz performances, and special events, including:

  • Concert performances with well-known soloists, jazz ensembles, and special guests
  • Scholarships for established and emerging professional jazz musicians to attend advanced level workshops, master classes, and other training events
  • Jazz artist competitions with monetary awards that will be applied to programs and experiences that further perfect performance skills
  • Projects that expand jazz audiences and enhance appreciation of jazz



The selection criteria and online application can be accessed at JohnStitesJazzAwards.org.  
