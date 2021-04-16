Jayde Embraces Sadness on Debut EP 'sad songs about sad things'

Rising 21-year-old Toronto bedroom pop singer-songwriter Jayde has delivered her moody debut EP sad songs about sad things available across all digital streaming platforms now via The Orchard. CLICK HERE to listen to the 5-song set including previously released singles "f this," "sad af," and "electricity."

On the inspiration behind her debut project, Jayde shares, "With the way society works and the way the world is, I think we are conditioned to think that happiness is this ethereal state of being, and that happiness is a choice. What people fail to realize is that sadness isn't a choice. We all end up having days, weeks, even months where we feel like the world is against us, like we are isolated and alone in our experiences and feelings. These things are inevitable."

She continues, "I wanted to make something that both embraced the sadness, while simultaneously reminding us that as much as happiness can be a fleeting moment, so is every other emotion and feeling. What I mean by this, is some day we will forget why we were sad, what we were worried about, what kept us up at night. 'sad songs about sad things' embraces the sadness, in hopes that we are closing that chapter and moving forward to a new array of emotions and experiences."

From a very young age children are asked what they want to be when they grow up. Some say a doctor, while others say a firefighter, but 21-year-old singer-songwriter Jayde always knew she wanted to be a singer. Born and based right outside of Toronto, Jayde began singing as soon as she could talk. After reevaluating what she truly wanted her music to sound like, and experiencing life a bit more, she started writing songs that meant something to her, that told a story. She now draws inspiration from her own influences, such as Ariana Grande, Rex Orange County, and Mac Miller, but doesn't try to mimic any one particular sound.

Over the last 3 years, Jayde has released a string of singles detailing the intimate parts of her relationships, romantic and otherwise. From her first single release in 2018, "Lines" that dealt with feeling like you have to pull teeth for your partner to tell you what's wrong, to her 2020 single, "sad af," which narrates telling your friends your relationship is going well when it's really not, each song has been exploratory for Jayde as a writer, artist, and person.

Most recently, Jayde continued her story with the release of "f this," her final single off her debut EP, sad songs about sad things, available now via The Orchard. "Everything on my debut project stems from a very vulnerable place," shares Jayde. "Each song has its own unique emotion and vibe, but somehow, the collection as a whole fits together so effortlessly. These songs are all just fragments of the same situation. I was going through a really interesting period of my life and so these songs kind of follow the highs and the lows of that chapter and everything I experienced."

With her debut EP out now it's safe to say that 9-year-old Jayde's decision to become a musician, might have been the best decision she's ever made. Stream Jayde's debut EP sad songs about sad things now HERE.

Listen to "f this" here: