Jay Putty Releases Uplifting Folk/Pop Anthem 'On My Way'

Building on the success of his previous single, "The Best Days Are Yet To Come," Jay Putty returns with "On My Way," an uplifting folk-pop anthem that explores the unpredictable twists and turns of life and the resilience found in the face of adversity. The new single is a continuation of Putty's exploration of life's peculiar journey, echoing the sentiment that even in the face of the most heartbreaking events, there lies the potential for unexpected joy and opportunity. The song reflects on personal experiences, such as the artist's house burning down, ultimately leading to a first date with his now-wife, or the passing of his father becoming the inspiration to live unabashedly.

"In a way, if you're breathing you have the ability to move forward," says Jay Putty. The track embraces the idea that life, though unfair at times, carves valleys that lead to taller and greater mountain tops if one chooses to keep moving forward.

"On My Way" weaves a musical tapestry using an array of instruments, including acoustic guitar, ukulele, drums, piano, organ, bass, banjo, mandolin, and djembe. The song, written by Jay Putty, Michael McQuaid, and Maggie Cothren was expertly produced, mixed, and mastered by Kevin Gates at Reach Audio. The empowering anthem has already secured a sync placement on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, adding to Jay Putty's impressive list of accomplishments.

Jay's recent releases have been streaming in the hundreds of thousands, and the music has found a home with renowned brands like Ralph Lauren, Busch Gardens, and Draftkings. Having found a new home himself in Nashville, the songwriter and dedicated movie-goer, hails from a small town in Indiana. After picking up a guitar due to sports injuries, Jay Putty has built a loyal following by developing uniquely genuine relationships with his fans. An engaging optimist and empathetic soul, Putty's transparently vulnerable songs share experiences of love and self-reflection.

Listen to "On My Way" on Spotify here.