Jay Putty Releases Folk Pop Anthem 'Dream Big'

Singer-songwriter Jay Putty has unveiled his latest single, "Dream Big," a captivating folk pop anthem that encapsulates the essence of unwavering optimism and boundless potential. Inspired by the timeless Walt Disney quote, "if you can dream it you can do it," Putty's new release is a testament to the power of belief and resilience, especially during challenging times.

"Dream Big" holds a special place in Putty's heart, as it was crafted amidst the uncertainty of quarantine. Sitting behind his studio desk, adorned with the poignant Disney quote, Putty poured his passion into every note and lyric, steering the production himself to ensure his vision was realized to its fullest extent. The songwriting credits include Jay Putty, Michael Mcquaid, and Andrew Hanson, with production handled by Putty himself. Renowned mixer and masterer Tony Chiarella lent his expertise to the track, adding the finishing touches to this cinematic masterpiece.

"It's hard to remind myself sometimes, That in the end it will be alright / Cause if I just keep a little faith, And keep movin forward every single day" ~ "Dream Big"

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Putty's recent releases have continued to resonate with audiences worldwide, garnering hundreds of thousands of streams and catching the attention of esteemed brands such as Ralph Lauren, Busch Gardens, and Draftkings.

Originally hailing from a small town in Indiana, Putty has found a new home and creative haven in Nashville. His journey into music began unexpectedly, spurred by sports injuries that led him to pick up a guitar. Since then, Putty has cultivated a devoted following by fostering genuine connections with his fans, embodying the role of an engaging optimist and empathetic soul.

Through his transparently vulnerable songs, Putty shares personal experiences of love and self-reflection, inviting listeners to join him on a journey of introspection and growth.

Listen to "Dream Big" on Spotify here.