Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Return as Europa & Share New Track 'Lonely Heart' With Gracey

Jax Jones and Martin Solveig have returned as Europa, alongside rising popstar GRACEY, for their new single "Lonely Heart" out today via Astralwerks.

The track is Europa's first single since "Tequila" featuring RAYE, released back in 2020, and 2018's "All Day And Night" with Madison Beer, which charted in The Official UK Top 10 charts, and has amassed over 400 million streams. Additionally, "Lonely Heart" follows Jax's latest global hit record "Where Did You Go?" with MNEK which hit #1 at US Dance Radio and has been streamed over 100 million times.

"Lonely Heart" showcases a darker side to the Europa's catalogue, with GRACEY'S melancholic and brooding vocals and lyrics guiding the persevering house beats.

GRACEY says, "I can't wait to have this song out, especially now with summer approaching! I've been a fan of Jax and Martin for a long time, so it has been wicked creating 'Lonely Heart' together and seeing the track come to life. Bring on festival season!"

"'Lonely Heart' is a modern dance song infused by decades of sunsets at Mambo Ibiza" adds Martin Solveig.

"'Lonely Heart' is about what I want to do on the dancefloor; bring all the lonely hearts together!" says Jax. "Jax Jones is for everyone. Martin, Gracey and I - we include everyone, that's what my music stands for, that's what I stand for."

Europa is Jax Jones and Martin Solveig: two friends who also just so happen to be multi-platinum artists, pushing each other to investigate musical avenues they'd never explore on their own. The pair's bond was immediate, cemented by a hug from Martin after hearing Jax DJ for the first time at Pacha Ibiza.

The two had admired each other's work for some time, but the more they chatted, the more they wondered if they should get into the studio and take this admiration to another level. Jax explains, "On that very first day in the studio we each felt the bubble of our natural comfort zones burst."

A genre-agnostic project, Europa prides itself without hard borders, and is a celebration of frictionless relationships with the rest of the world. As Jax and Martin explain, "Europa has allowed both of us to step out from what everybody else might consider reasonable. Music doesn't have to be reasonable. You might even say it shouldn't be."

Listen to the new single here: