Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Following his recent two singles ‘Lights Go Out’ and ‘What I Wanted’, Jauz drops his anticipated new summertime album, ‘Rise of the Wise’ on July 14 via Bite This!. ‘Rise of The Wise’ showcases Jauz’s ever-evolving talent, artistry, and growth as an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer and cleverly alludes to his successful debut album.

No stranger to wide success, Jauz’s debut album, ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, made a name for itself by hitting the top charts of iTunes Dance within just 90 minutes of the release. Now in 2023, Jauz is back stronger than ever with the release of the 8-track album, ‘Rise of the Wise’.

Kicking the album off, ‘U Feel’ sets the tone with a high energy, hard hitting beat and catchy vocals perfect for the dance floor. Following is ‘Lights Go Out’, which is also Jauz’s latest single that takes on a deeper, more melodic approach combining dreamy vocals with staccato synths. The next song on the album, ‘Crazy (3AM Sound)’, gracefully carries a high energy, feel good rhythm with powerful vocals and an exciting build up.

‘What I Wanted’ delivers a summertime groove with a gritty bassline and tech-house inspired synths. Other standouts from the album include ‘Just Hold On’, and ‘Don’t Leave Me’. Ending the album on a high note, ‘Fall into Me’ is a danceable anthem with catchy lyrics, a wavy melody, and euphoric undertones.

"This album to me is really the true essence of the sound I’ve been chasing in my head for the last 3-4 years - somewhere in the middle of techy, melodic, progressive, and still unmistakably Jauz. I’ve been making house music in a lot of forms for as long as the Jauz project has been around, but never had the right outlet for it.

When I went into the planning phase of creating the next phase of ‘The Wise and The Wicked’. I realized that I had kind of accidentally created a space for me to express that sound without realizing it. The whole concept behind TWATW was supposed to be an analogy for the dichotomy of my creative process - half the time wanting to go one direction, and then half the time the polar opposite.

That’s never been more true today, and I think I’ve finally truly found what the sounds of each of these “Worlds” really means to me. Even when I originally came up with the concept of who “The Wise” were, they always seemed like the kind of people who would be listening to the kind of music that is on this album, but probably because of my own insecurities I pivoted it to be more melodic bass driven music.

This time around, in my mind, I’ve truly nailed the vision I’ve always had for this part of my musical world and I hope fans new and old can feel that through the songs."

Headlining some of the world’s most infamous festivals including Ultra Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas, EDC Japan, Tomorrowland, HARD Summer, it’s clear that the Los Angeles based producer, father, and Bite This! Label head consistently connects to fans through his high energy music and unmatched production skills.

‘Rise of the Wise’ is part of a celebration of success from ‘The Wise & The Wicked’ and fans can expect more exciting things to come from Jauz in 2023. Amassing over 69 million streams and almost 12 million listeners in 2022, Jauz showcases his evolution as an artist with the album’s release.

Also an advocate for preserving our oceans, Jauz previously dropped the Block Party EP, coinciding with his nationwide tour of the same name, where he brought out shark conservation organization Beneath The Waves to help educate fans on the importance of preserving our oceans.

Tour Dates

August 4 - Veld Music Festival | Toronto, Canada

August 12 - Das Energi Festival | Manga, UT

August 18 - Unity Electro Festival | Quebec, Canada

September 1 - North Coast Music Festival | Bridgeview, IL