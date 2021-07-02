Jauz & Micah Martin Link Up on New Single 'Forever'
A collaboration between two of the US’ finest dance music talents, ‘Forever’ is a monster track that’s destined to do damage on the dancefloor.
US DJ and producer Jauz has joined forces with emerging artist Micah Martin on new single, 'Forever', out now via Bite This!.
A bass-heavy dancefloor destroyer, 'Forever' is characterised by Micah's impassioned vocals and a slew of unruly dubstep drops. It marks Jauz's third single release of 2021, following on from 'Sick' with Sum 41's Frank Zummo and 'Oceans & Galaxies' with HAILENE.
Jauz has remained busy in 2021, most recently launching $BTX Coin, his own personal cryptocurrency via Rally, which will help emerging artists and their fans gain valuable exposure, release music, and even collaborate with him. He recently performed a hometown show at Exchange LA, the first show back for Jauz and the venue since the pandemic hit. Jauz will hit the road soon with a lineup of upcoming US appearances including HARD Summer as well as a HARD Fest London, all while running his weekly talk show, In The Tank.
A regular on the Monstercat imprint, Micah Martin is a dance music vocalist who is best known for 2020 single 'Never Back Down' with Rebelion, a track that has racked up 2.2 million Spotify plays. Currently working on his debut album, Micah has previously collaborated with Trevor Daniel, Imanbek & Don Diablo for the track, 'Kill Me Better' including the 'Travis Barker Alt Version' of the original release.
