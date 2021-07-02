Jauz & Micah Martin Link Up on New Single 'Forever'

US DJ and producer Jauz has joined forces with emerging artist Micah Martin on new single, 'Forever', out now via Bite This!.

A bass-heavy dancefloor destroyer, 'Forever' is characterised by Micah's impassioned vocals and a slew of unruly dubstep drops. It marks Jauz's third single release of 2021, following on from 'Sick' with Sum 41's Frank Zummo and 'Oceans & Galaxies' with HAILENE.

Jauz has remained busy in 2021, most recently launching $BTX Coin, his own personal cryptocurrency via Rally, which will help emerging artists and their fans gain valuable exposure, release music, and even collaborate with him. He recently performed a hometown show at Exchange LA, the first show back for Jauz and the venue since the pandemic hit. Jauz will hit the road soon with a lineup of upcoming US appearances including HARD Summer as well as a HARD Fest London, all while running his weekly talk show, In The Tank.

A regular on the Monstercat imprint, Micah Martin is a dance music vocalist who is best known for 2020 single 'Never Back Down' with Rebelion, a track that has racked up 2.2 million Spotify plays. Currently working on his debut album, Micah has previously collaborated with Trevor Daniel, Imanbek & Don Diablo for the track, 'Kill Me Better' including the 'Travis Barker Alt Version' of the original release.

A collaboration between two of the US' finest dance music talents, 'Forever' is a monster track that's destined to do damage on the dancefloor.