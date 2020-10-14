Jauz & GRiZ Drop Dubstep Collab 'No Doubt'

Multi-instrumentalist producer GRiZ and BITE THIS bossman JAUZ have released their heavy-hitting collaboration.

Today, multi-instrumentalist producer GRiZ and BITE THIS bossman JAUZ have released their heavy-hitting collaboration, "No Doubt". The track is part of GRiZ's Bangers[6].Zip EP, which drops October 16 on Zeds Dead's DeadBeats Records. "No Doubt" is a full body banger that harnesses their combined sound design prowess to create dubstep's next anthem.



Having already seen the top of the charts with his previous five Bangers.Zip EPs, you can expect the same mind throttling energy from Bangers[6].Zip. GRiZ's peerless production style is evident throughout, building from dubstep gem "No Doubt" to the mesmerizing wubs of "Brain Fuzz" and the momentous vibes of "Juicy", which features DeadBeats mainstay Blunts & Blondes.



Following his vibey mixtape series Chasing The Golden Hour Pt.3, GRiZ has shifted gears with Bangers[6].Zip, showcasing his ability to bridge the gap between technical proficiency and playfulness. With live events on pause for the time being, he's taken his engaging live shows to the streaming landscape, treating fans to massive virtual sets and more intimate moments from home. Most recently, he produced a two-day virtual retreat with this third annual Camp Kulabunga, offering fans a chance to connect and find a sense of community ,self-empowerment, and radical inclusion in these uncertain times.



Jauz kicked off 2020 with the release of his Dangerous Waters EP in January, coinciding with a mammoth 42-date North America headline tour of the same name. An avid Twitch live streamer, Jauz has been spending his lockdown connecting with his global fan base online. His weekly streaming schedule consists of fan-favorite 'Demo Roulette', where he gives producers feedback on their music as well as his new in-depth artist interview series 'In The Tank!' Jauz also crafted his latest single 'Wildlife' with singer/songwriter Karra during a live stream on Twitch.



As the brainchild of Zeds Dead, the Deadbeats label has recently released music from Zeds Dead, Peekaboo, Eprom, Blanke, Subtronics, Tiger Drool, and many more. In just over 4 years Deadbeats has become a destination imprint for bass music acts that are pushing boundaries and shaking speakers, Deadbeats hosts a weekly drive time radio show Sirius XM, Deadbeats Radio, that is now in its third year. Also live events brand, Deadbeats hosted showcases and stage takeovers in over 25+ cities around the world in 2019 and 2020 including Denver, Chicago, London, Paris, Miami, and now hosts a weekly livestream series on Twitch, the Deadbeats House Party. Forthcoming Deadbeats releases include music from Zeds Dead, BLVK JVCK, Chee, Gentlemens Club, and a whole lot more.

Listen here:

