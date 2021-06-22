Jason Eady Releases New Song 'French Summer Sun'

Today, Mississippi-born, Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Eady has released a new song "French Summer Sun" from his forthcoming album To the Passage of Time, available August 27. The song, recorded in just a single take, is a stark and moving reflection on the human cost of war through the lens of Eady's own family history. Holler interviewed Eady about the song and said it "...showcases his storytelling prowess. Just when you think the song is going in one direction, he surprises you with a haunting epiphany."

"My grandfather fought at the Battle of Anzio in Italy in World War II, and a few years ago on tour I went to visit the beach where the battle took place," says Eady. "I was struck by how small the beach was-I realized that if my grandfather had made one wrong move he would've been killed, and I wouldn't be standing there thinking those thoughts. I ended up writing this song about how when someone dies in war, it isn't just killing that person: it's killing the generations of people who would have come from them."

Eady has already shared two new songs from the album, "My Best Friend" and "Back To Normal," the latter of which was praised by many including Rolling Stone who described the song as an "on-the-nose exploration of what happens - God willing - a few months from now when the pandemic ends and we re-emerge into the light."

With its nuanced exploration of aging and loss and the fragility of life, To the Passage of Time arrives as the Mississippi-bred artist's most lyrically complex and compelling work to date. As Eady reveals, the album's understated power stems in part from the intentionality of the recording process, which involved enlisting Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist as producer and gathering many of Eady's favorite musicians he's played with over the years (including Noah Jeffries on mandolin and fiddle, Mark Williams on upright bass and cello, Brian Ferguson on drums, and Geoff Queen on Dobro, pedal steel, and lap steel).

To the Passage of Time will be Eady's eighth studio album and follows his critically acclaimed I Travel On, which saw a deluxe release in 2019. NPR Music said, "I Travel On is the sound of a deep, restorative breath being taken, of wooden instruments pushing air around a room together in real time, of middle age as a source of strength instead of crisis." The album was also embraced by The Austin Chronicle, Rolling Stone, Noisey, Wide Open Country and many more.

To the Passage of Time Tracklist:

01) Nothing On You

02) These Things

03) The Luxury of Dreaming

04) Back To Normal

05) Possibilities

06) French Summer Sun

07) Gainesville

08) Saturday Night

09) My Best Friend

10) To the Passage of Time

Tour Dates:

6/27-7/1: Cabo San Lucas - Big Cabo Fest #

7/24: Buda, TX - The Chambers Theatre

8/1: Fort Worth, TX - The Post at River East

8/6: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station #

8/7: College Station, TX - Smitty K's ^

8/14: Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

8/15: Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch

8/17: Billings, MT - The Pub Station Taproom

8/18: Bozeman, MT - Live from the Divide

8/19: Stanley, ID - Mountain Village

8/20: Boise, ID - Neurolux

8/22: Republic, WA - Republic Brewing Company

8/26: Houston, TX - McGonigel's Mucky Duck

8/27: Austin, TX - Saxon Pub

8/28: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

8/29: New Braunfels, TX - The Redbird Listening Room

9/3: Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs

9/4: Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

9/9: Tahlequah, OK - Diamondhead Resort

9/10: Kansas City, MO - Knucklehead's Saloon #

9/15: Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

9/17: Newport, KY - Southgate House

9/18: Eldorado, IL - Eldorado Town & Country Days +

9/27-10/2: Galveston, TX - Rock the Coast #

# - with Courtney Patton

^ - with Adam Hood

+ - with Asleep at the Wheel

For a full list of upcoming tour dates, please visit www.jasoneady.com.

Photo Credit: Brandon Aguilar