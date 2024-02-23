Jasmine Cephas Jones Delivers Shimmering New Single 'Baby I Can't Give You Up'

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and producer Jasmine Cephas Jones delivered a shimmering new single and music video titled, “Baby I Can't Give You Up.” The breathtaking ballad's sparse piano underlines soulful vocals as bold percussion lifts the final crescendo to the heavens.

“I wanted to write something that felt intimate, slow and powerful,” says Jasmine. “It's a classic pop/soul love song that's dedicated to love. Love for yourself, love for your support system or love for your partner. Love can take many shapes and forms. “

Produced with Sassy Tipping and Jodie Elliot, with cinematography by Ben Eeley, the music video follows Jasmine on an introspective stroll through London. Flashbacks to special moments with friends and family are woven into the video, giving viewers a front row seat to her self-reflection. Watch below:

“Baby I Can't Give You Up” follows first single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett),” which garnered early support from PEOPLE, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, V Magazine, VIBE, Wonderland and more upon release in January 2024. With “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett),” Jasmine offered simmering R&B soundscapes laced with neo-soul attitude.

The swaggering, up-tempo track emphasizes the powerful influence of self-discovery and positive relationships. The anthemic chorus affirms, “I swear you're my light, and you just get brighter each time.” Alongside the single release, Jasmine debuted a compelling short film to visually tell the story of “Brighter.” Set at sunset on a western ranch in California, the short film, produced with Chris Harding, Evan Jones and Rafael Casal, chronicles Jasmine's journey of transformation and self-discovery. Watch HERE.

With “Baby I Can't Give You Up,” Jasmine offers another taste of her highly anticipated solo project PHOENIX, coming this Spring. Stream “Baby I Can't Give You Up” HERE.

ABOUT JASMINE CEPHAS JONES

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Jasmine Cephas Jones takes flight and uplifts audiences on tape, on screen, and on the stage. The world first became acquainted with the multi-talented phenom when she kicked off her career in 2013. Following a series of indie film and television appearances, she famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016.

Along the way, she garnered a GRAMMY Award in the category of “Best Musical Theater Album” for her contributions to the RIAA Diamond-certified Hamilton – Original Broadway Cast Recording. She went on to shine in Mistress America, Dog Days, and Blindspotting. During 2020, she received an EMMY Award for her role in #Freerayshawn, emerging as “the first-ever Black woman to win in the category of ‘Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series'.”

Her late father Ron Cephas Jones also picked up a trophy at the ceremony, enshrining them as “the first father-daughter duo to win EMMY Awards.” In addition, she reprised her role as Ashley in the Blindspotting series—which she also produced. In between, she unveiled her Blue Bird EP [2020]. Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned praise from The New York Times, People, and Refinery29, to name a few. In 2024, Jasmine is set to release new music as a solo artist. “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett)” and “Baby I Can't Give You Up” are both available to stream now wherever you listen to music.