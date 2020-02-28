Jamie Mathias Drops New Single 'Love Ourselves'

Brighton based singer-songwriter Jamie Mathias has released his brand new single 'Love Ourselves' via Spinnup, which has gone straight into the Top 40 of the iTunes Singles Chart today.

Listen below!



The track shines a light on the variety of negative side effects that the online world can catalyze, and sends a message about the importance of treating yourself with care and kindness in the midst of it all.



The video reflects this and demonstrates the damaging effects of social media trolling.



With the release Jamie has chosen to donate the entirety of the proceeds from the single to Samaritans, a charity that provides emotional support to those struggling with mental health.



Regarding the single Jamie says, "The song is about a lot of the issues facing my generation and something that unfortunately is looking likely to to have a huge effect on generations to come in the increasingly digital world that we live in. It focuses around the negative sides to social media and issues that arise from its use in a lot of young people - particularly women."



"It discusses body dysmorphia, unrealistic standards of beauty that society holds us to, online trolling/bullying, and mental health to the most extreme cases of people taking their own lives. It portrays the message in that we need to learn to love ourselves for who we are. There are seven billion people in this world, and there's only one you."



'Love Ourselves' is the first taste of new music from Jamie since the release of his last album The Great Escape in 2017. The record cracked the Top 40 Album Chart in its first week and reached No.1 on the iTunes Singer / Songwriter Chart.



Jamie kicks off 2020 with an important message and has more new music to follow soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories