Jamie Jones Brings Paradise to Club Space for Miami Music Week 2020

Jamie Jones brings his Paradise global events series to Club Space for Miami Music Week on Thursday, March 19th.



This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Paradise will be bringing its otherworldly party-series to Miami's Club Space on March 19th. Known for curating a party space that is eclectic, creative and has an intimate family feel, Paradise Miami will take party-goers on a journey through intergalactic house and techno.



With Paradise family members wAFF, Davide Berrie, Mason Maynard, Detlef, Richy Ahmed, and Latmun set to perform at the event, the night will also witness special sets from Hot Since 82, Alan Fitzpatrick, and Skream. Jamie Jones will be joined by fellow Hot Creations label boss Lee Foss, who are together celebrating a monumental 10 years of the label in 2020. The electric billing is rounded off by Ilario Alicante, DJ Holographic, La Fleur, Serge Devant, Archie Hampton, and rising house music star Wheats.



This year officially marks the ninth season of Jamie Jones' global event series Paradise. Starting as a summer residency at Ibiza's DC-10, Paradise parties have grown into an international phenomenon bringing the finest house and techno talent to every corner of the globe. 2020 marks a new chapter for Paradise, relocating from its previous home to the revered dance music temple of Amnesia for the Ibiza season.



As Paradise continues to shake up crowds with its dance utopia, the party series has confirmed a special two-date party in Los Angeles on May 30 - 31 and will be returning to Ibiza, Dubai, We Are FSTVL, and more to be announced soon.



You can purchase your tickets for Paradise Miami here.





