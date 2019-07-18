Jamie Drake To Release 'Everything's Fine' on September 20

One of Los Angeles' best-kept musical secrets, indie folk songwriter Jamie Drake will emerge onto the national scene with her stunning debut album, Everything's Fine out September 20, 2019 via AntiFragile Music (pre-order). Today Jamie Drake has shared "Redwood Tree" the latest single from the forthcoming album with AudioFemme. The track premiered on the site along with an exclusive interview with Jamie Drake. AudioFemme raves, "Jamie Drake presents a portrait of herself as singer-songwriter driven by both pop sensibilities and sweeping cinematic tendencies, both of which make 'Redwood Tree' a 'tentpole' on the album's tracklist. The feeling of floating through reality displays itself beautifully on the track, its delicate arrangement meandering through a forest so lush, so thick and untouched by human hands, you never want to leave. "Redwood Tree" will be available on all streaming services this Friday and follows up her first two singles, "Everything's Fine" and "Wonder," which have received a combined five millions streams on Spotify.

About "Redwood Tree" Jamie Drake says:

In the thick of the writing and recording process with my producer AJ Minette, this song emerged as a tentpole track -- the sounds of cascading vocal harmonies and percussive typewriter keys forming the audio blueprint for much of the rest of my album, Everything's Fine.

"Redwood Tree" is really a song about songwriting; it is a joyful homage to the musical collaboration and connection AJ and I have built over the years, and something very special that I am so excited to finally share with the world...Kind of like just swinging with our music / kind of like we're dancing in the breeze / kind of want to stay here forever / kind of like a big redwood tree...

Within the last few years, Jamie Drake has collaborated with the likes of Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Mikael Jorgensen (Wilco), and Moby. She's also toured with accomplished performers such as Sara & Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek, J.S. Ondara, Shawn Colvin and The Lone Bellow.

Her numerous film and TV credits include composing the theme for the CW series Life Sentence, and she has performed at major music events like SXSW in Austin, Musician's Corner in Nashville, Jubilee: A Celebration of Jerry Garcia at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and Folk Alliance International in Quebec. Noting her performance in a theatrical revue of 1960's folk music, The New York Times stated, "Jamie Drake, embodying Judy Collins, quietly claims the show's best moment with a revelatory version of 'Turn, Turn, Turn.'"

From her nomadic childhood with gypsy parents where she was constantly the new kid in town, to overcoming heartbreak and divorce and being the ultimate late bloomer, Everything's Fine gives Jamie permission to take the spotlight at age 39 and be her weird and wild-eyed self on center stage.

Everything's Fine flourishes around around Drake's enchanting voice (and her three-octave range) with nine songs that are simultaneously familiar -- written with a dash of old Hollywood glamour -- yet all the while fresh and inventive. The album title is emblematic of her generally optimistic - and disarmingly funny -- personality, exploring the insecurity and exhilaration that comes with starting a new chapter of her life.

"So much of day-to-day life is optimistically proceeding as if things are going to work out, contrary to the evidence that things are really falling apart. Yet still we continue to tell ourselves that everything's fine," she adds, laughing. "It's really just my way of lying to myself."





