Jamey Johnson Surprises Colt Ford at the Grand Ole Opry with RIAA Award

When COLT FORD took the stage last night (9/17/19) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, little did he know the surprise that awaited him as he exited the stage after his performance and standing ovation. Country star Jamey Johnson presented FORD with an RIAA gold certified plaque marking sales of more than 500,000 units of Ride Through The Country, FORD's debut album released in 2008 featuring Johnson on the track, "Cold Beer."

The RIAA certification comes just days before FORD releases his seventh album, We The People, Volume 1, this Friday, September 20 (Average Joes Entertainment). Ford's new video and radio single, "Slow Ride" feat./Mitchell Tenpenny, debuted on CMT Music and CMT.com this week.

Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country's preeminent independent maverick. Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country artist's dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean's #1 hit "Dirt Road Anthem" and Brantley Gilbert's #1 hit "Country Must Be Country Wide" as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio. Moreover, Ford's solo tradition of genre-blurring continued on "Love Hope Faith" in 2017 by way of cuts such as "Reload" [feat. Taylor Ray Holbrook]. On "We The People Volume 1," Ford continues to evolve his artistry and-as only he can-amp things up even further.





