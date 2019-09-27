James Young Drops New Single Ahead of Tour

Please Rewind/Atlantic Records recording artist Jaymes Young has released his new song "Paradox" available now at all music retailers and streaming services. Complete with the acclaimed singer's gift of introspective yet relatable songwriting and unique production, the track is also accompanied by a mesmerizing visualizer, created by Jaymes himself. Check out the visualizer on his official YouTube channel, which boasts over 350K subscribers.

"Laying in bed one night I realized that all my internal conflicts come from the yin and yang of life," says Jaymes. "You just never get something 'perfect'. Everything comes with its light side, and dark side. It makes me feel a bit mad sometimes though, when the things I want the most are inseparable from qualities that are nearly unbearable. 'Paradox' is about being in that place, where you must surrender yourself to the consequences of chasing something like that. Nothing is truly free, and if it feels free, it's probably because you haven't paid yet."

"Paradox" arrives on the heels of the singer-songwriter-producer's latest single "Happiest Year," released this past summer and available at all DSPs. The "gripping" track marked Young's first new release since his extraordinary 2017 debut album, "FEEL SOMETHING" and earned instant attention from publications including Billboard and Idolator.

Known for his remarkably soulful live performances, Young will celebrate this new era of releases with a nationwide headline tour beginning October 30th at The Casbah in San Diego, CA and continuing through late November. Dates include stops at The Troubadour in LA on November 5th and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on November 21st - see itinerary below. Featuring support from Phil Good, tickets are on sale now .

"FEEL SOMETHING," which followed breakout EPs Dark Star and Habits of My Heart, has amassed over 525 million global streams to date and is highlighted by streaming hits "I'll Be Good" and "We Won't" (feat. Phoebe Ryan). Previously included on 2014's "HABITS OF MY HEART" EP, "I'll Be Good" is Jaymes' biggest single thus far with over 130 million global streams and a companion video with over 37 million views. Stereogum hailed the track and video as both a "gorgeous sadcore single" and "an equally heart-wrenching video." "We Won't" reached #1 on Hype Machine, boasts over 100 million streams worldwide, and features a compelling visual which premiered via Blackbook and stars both Young and Ryan.

Young's debut album quickly struck an intense and intimate chord with listeners worldwide and went on to receive critical acclaim from publications including Rolling Stone, who named Young one of "10 New Artists You Need to Know," TIME, NYLON, Billboard, VICE, Idolator, Earmilk and more. In 2017, Jaymes brought his live performance on the road as he embarked upon his first-ever sold-out North American headlining "Feel Something Tour" and then went on to join alt-pop duo Oh Wonder on their 35+ city "Ultralife Tour" which included stops at LA's Shrine Auditorium and back-to-back shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel.





