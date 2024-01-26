James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single 'Stay Cool'

James Vincent McMorrow continues to push boundaries and explore new artistic territories.

Jan. 26, 2024

James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single 'Stay Cool'

Irish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Vincent McMorrow unveils new single "Stay Cool," along with announcing his signing to Nettwerk Music Group. His high register rings out as emotion spills over organic soundscapes accented by folk, indie, and rock elements. His fingers pluck guitar strings with intention as his vocals stir even the most intimate emotions to the surface.

Known for his soulful and expressive vocals, James's new single "Stay Cool" marks a significant moment in his musical journey. 

"I have lived the last few years amongst a span of trees. There was something comforting in hiding, but it was obscuring the places I wanted to go, and it was obscuring me," says James. 

He continues, "For me, the winter is when things begin. All the songs and records I'm most proud of have either been created or released during the winter months. You'll listen to this song and hopefully know what it's about, emerging from trees, trying to be open again. "

The unique recording process sets "Stay Cool" apart – James captured it in a single take, a departure from his usual production methods. This approach adds a raw and authentic quality to the track, allowing the moment's urgency to unfold in real time.

James Vincent McMorrow continues to push boundaries and explore new artistic territories.

About James Vincent McMorrow:

James has beckoned listeners to open their minds and hearts since his emergence in 2010. He gathered over 1 billion streams across an expansive catalog along the way. Among many standouts, "Higher Love" went BPI Gold in the UK and ARIA platinum in Australia. His cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" soundtracked the trailer for Season Six of HBO's Game of Thrones and generated over 129 million Spotify streams on its Live At Killkenny Arts Festival version.

Toppling charts, 2016's We Move notably debuted at #1 in Ireland. At the same time, he lent his voice to "Hype" from Drake's multiplatinum blockbuster Views, "I'm In Love" from Kygo's Cloud Nine, and "Run Away" from dvsn's Morning After, among others.

2022's The Less I Knew arrived to critical acclaim as Variance attested, "It makes for the perfect listen in the midst of these complicated times, brimming with emotion and candidly confronting struggle while also looking to a brighter day." Meanwhile, he's sold out tours on multiple continents, even twice packing the world-famous Sydney Opera House.

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan



