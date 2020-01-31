James Taylor Talks About Still Performing at his Age on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 71 and still making music. However, he never envisioned still performing at his age and says he gets revitalized in front of an audience, he tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley in an interview to be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 2 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



Taylor's half-century-long career includes the classics "Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend" and "Sweet Baby James," to name just a few. He's also had some ups and downs, including a well-documented battle with drugs. He survived it all.



"That's remarkable, too," Taylor says.



At his home in Lenox, Mass., Taylor talks with Pauley about his hit making career, his life, his new album American Standards, and his new audio-only memoir "Break Shot," which is based on conversations with CBS SUNDAY MORNING contributor Bill Flanagan. Taylor's new album is a collection of classic American songs such as "Moon River" and "Pennies from Heaven" he's reimagined for today's audience.



While he never imagined he'd be this age and still working, he's also not letting up. Taylor will hit the road in the spring on a new tour.



Taylor says it's "undeniably - sort of - revitalizing to have an audience react to a song they came to hear. Live performance is... some people love it and other people are - some are worn down from it. But for me, it feeds me. It's a celebration."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.





