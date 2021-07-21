James Robert Webb's Hit Single 'Okfuskee Whiskey' Breaks Personal Best on Charts

James Robert Webb's latest radio single "Okfuskee Whiskey" has become his pinnacle career release on the country music charts. The song becomes the country crooner's highest charting song to date on Billboard's Country Indicator Chart peaking at No. 32, Music Row's Country Breakout Chart, peaking at No. 14, Texas Regional Radio chart at No. 23 and was No. 1 on CDX's True Indie Chart, indicating real airplay, for 10 weeks. Additionally, it's the Tulsa-based artist's highest-streamed song to date with over 500,000 streams across platforms.



"Okfuskee Whiskey" takes listeners back to their roots with this nostalgic song that captures the outlaw side of country music. With catchy lyrics and a music video filmed at Johnny Cash's farm, no wonder this song has had such overwhelming success on the country music charts.



