James Levy Releases New Album 'Somebody' on Innit Recordings/The Orchard

James Levy's new album Somebody is out today on Innit Recordings/The Orchard. The album was produced by Paul Defiglia (The Avett Brothers) and recorded in Nashville. Levy and his band will perform songs from the new album at a record release party at The Basement in Nashville on Oct 3.

Previous single, "NYC (feat. Mickey Raphael)" debuted on Wide Open Country and was named by Rolling Stone Country as "one of the 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now." Levy also released "Bell" (which premiered on Glide Magazine), "Tootie (which premiered on The Boot), "What Do I Know" and "Songs of Love."

Levy worked with Julian Casablancas, Coldplay and Tim Wheeler of Ash on his last two records. He wrote songs with Zoe Kravitz, Jordan Lane Price, Zuri Marley, The Pierces and currently, is working in Nashville writing with multiple artists. Levy recently recorded a duets EP with Herman Dune in LA and an EP produced by Richard Gottehrer in NYC. Levy's collaborations with Charles Bradley on "Lucifer" and "Lonely as You Are" are out now and have received critical acclaim.

Somebody - track listing

1. NYC (feat. Mickey Raphael)

2. Holiday

3. Bell

4. Stay Awake

5. Somebody

6. Diana

7. Songs of Love

8. Tootie

9. Where Do I Go?

10. Young Again

11. Walk With Me

Photo Credit: Crackerfarm





