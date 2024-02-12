James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'

The album will be released in March 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

James Hudson to Release New Album 'Moonray'

James Hudson is proud to present the brand-new album Moonray, to be released in March 2024.

In addition to a well versed and trusted rhythm section, Moonray features horns, strings and vibraphone, resulting in a showcase of a unique thirteen-piece band, projecting a high impact sound that perfectly compliments James Hudson's mesmerising vocals.

This accomplished recording charts a natural progression from James Hudson's previous work; both the rare and impressive combination of instruments and scale of the ensemble are notably daring elements to this project.

The repertoire on Moonray has been meticulously selected, with Hudson choosing a number of enigmatic and mysterious songs to arrange and perform, that are befitting of the album title. He explains that his vision was to “combine the sounds of the George Shearing Quintet with the style of the Marty Paich Dek-tette / Mel Torme albums, to create my own unique line-up with a contemporary flavour.”

With this approach, James Hudson has added a thought-provoking atmosphere to what is undoubtably an engaging listen. The recently released single ‘Feed The Birds' has already fuelled the imagination of jazz fans, having been featured extensively on UK radio and forthcoming tracks are set to continue to build this momentum.

James Hudson's debut album ‘Tomorrow' features Hudson performing original arrangements of classics from The Great American Songbook. ‘Tomorrow' gained many accolades and widespread critical acclaim, including exceptional reviews via publications such as BBC Music Magazine, Jazzwise, London Jazz News, Jazz Views, as well as international media coverage and air-time across national radio stations such as Jazz FM, where it was named 'Album of the Week' by their flagship evening show ‘Dinner Jazz'.

In-demand at many of the UK's most respected jazz clubs, Hudson has performed with his own band to a sold-out crowd at the world-famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, as well as appearing at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Pizza Express Jazz Club Soho, Peggy's Skylight (Nottingham) and Hull Truck Theatre. As one of very few artists of his generation producing and recording this style of music, Hudson takes a bold step with this ambitious and compelling new opus. 

Moonray is a celebration of James Hudson as an artist with both creativity and passion, that will enable the young jazz star to continue to flourish as one of the very best singers on the scene today.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles Photo
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles

Beyoncé is dropping a country album! During last night's Super Bowl, the Grammy-winner announced through a Verizon commercial that she was ready to drop new music. The first two singles from the project are out now. Listen to 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' now and watch the video trailer for the project!

2
Video: Watch Ushers Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Photo
Video: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.

Usher took over Super Bowl LVIII with a Vegas-inspired halftime show. The show featured special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Watch Usher perform hit songs like  “Caught Up,” “Love in this Club,” 'Burn,' and more. The video also features a nod to Usher's role as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway.

3
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine Photo
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine

Bees Deluxe, the British/American acid blues band, embarks on a mini-tour to promote their new album, Hallucinate. Learn more here!

4
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Hig Photo
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release

Renowned singer-songwriter Thomas Dybdahl releases enchanting new single 'Graffiti Boy' ahead of highly anticipated album. Experience a sonic journey with masterful strings and captivating lyrics.

More Hot Stories For You

British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The ShrineBritish/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album ReleaseRenowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release
Lánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance HitsLánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance Hits
Oakland Rain To Release Evocative Country Ballad 'If You Were A Song'Oakland Rain To Release Evocative Country Ballad 'If You Were A Song'

Videos

Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Video
Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE LION KING
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
SIX