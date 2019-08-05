James Bay Sings WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME TOMORROW

Today, English singer-songwriter James Bay has released an Amazon Original cover version of The Shirelles's song "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

"Carol King's Tapestry is one of my biggest influences as a songwriter," Bay states. "The whole album is a masterclass in great, timeless songwriting. 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' has always had a particularly strong effect on me. From the famous Shirelles rendition to a favourite and more recent Amy Winehouse version, to Carole King's own great recording; the earnest, intimate lyrics and beautiful melody never fails to move and inspire me."

Speaking with Bay between stops on his current European tour with Ed Sheeran, Forbes stated, "Landing on the scene with his massively successful single 'Hold Back the River' in 2014 and following that up with his debut studio album, Chaos and the Calm (2015), the English artist has proved his musical dexterity with a second album, Electric Light (2018), a recently released EP, Oh My Messy Mind, and a slew of live performances that have entered the canon of to-be-remembered musical moments."

Amazon Music listeners can find James Bay's cover of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" on the playlist, "Best of Amazon Originals," a collection of great tracks you can only hear on Amazon Music. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by James Bay" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music

Bay has been on an extensive European tour opening for Ed Sheeran since May, which will be wrapping up this month with a couple more shows in both Hannover and Reykjavik. Full tour below:

James Bay Tour Dates:

August 2 - Hannover, Germany - Messegelände *

August 3 - Hannover, Germany - Messegelände *

August 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - CitySounds

August 7 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town

August 8 - Bonn, Germany - KUNST!RASEN

August 10 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalsvöllur *

August 11 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalsvöllur *

* with Ed Sheeran





