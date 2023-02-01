Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Shears Shares New Track 'Too Much Music' From Upcoming Album Featuring Kylie Minogue, Amber Martin & More

Jake Shears Shares New Track 'Too Much Music' From Upcoming Album Featuring Kylie Minogue, Amber Martin & More

His new album will see release on June 2nd, 2023 on his new label home of Mute. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

Jake Shears (the multidisciplinary musician and frontman of seminal NYC indie glam-pop greats Scissor Sisters) is back with a kinetic new single "Too Much Music", the first taste of his new forthcoming solo album Last Man Dancing, that will see release on June 2nd, 2023 on his new label home of Mute.

One of modern pop's true trailblazers, "Too Much Music" is an instant Jake Shears anthem that feels as much a fresh start as it does a return to self. An experimental mix of glam-rock overture, disco groove and soulful harmony, it asks why you'd ever stand still in life, when "there can never be too much music for me." Directed by Callum Macdiarmid, the stunning "Too Much Music" video sees Shears in suitably subversive form, with cinematic and unexpected results.

"Too Much Music" is an exhilarating introduction to Jake Shears' new album Last Man Dancing. Recorded between the US, Portugal and London - where he relocated from his New Orleans home during the pandemic - the project features production from the likes of Boys Noize (Kelis, Skrillex), Vaughn Oliver (Latto's 'Big Energy') and includes the sort of head-turning party guestlist that, in Shears' universe, somehow make total sense: Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia and Amber Martin all feature, with a cameo from Jane Fonda and some timeless words of wisdom from Iggy Pop.

Last Man Dancing is full of incandescent nods to fellow dance music pioneers, a Sylvester falsetto here, a Patrick Cowley cowbell there and a Berghain pulse, all modernized, personalized and right at home in 2023. Hedonistic, poignant and surreal, Jake Shears has now turned a lifelong love-affair with club culture into his most ambitious material to date.

In a career that has spanned multi-million global album sales, Brits, Ivor Novellos, Grammy award nominations and arena tours, Jake Shears has helped shift the musical landscape as we now know it. Scissor Sisters' catalog continues to permeate throughout the years. They forged a new pathway in pop culture which has allowed a new generation of unapologetic, occasionally outrageous and brilliantly-uncompromising pop stars to follow.

A born entertainer, Jake himself has continued to shape-shift: he has not only written an acclaimed memoir ('Boys Keep Swinging'), performed on Broadway (returning for a special appearance of 'Kinky Boots' at the Hollywood Bowl last summer), but also recently opened a musical in London to rave reviews ('Tammy Faye', written alongside Elton John and British playwright James Graham).

That pull towards the dancefloor, however, has remained a constant throughout Shears' unorthodox career, resulting in a record that serves both as a spiritual homecoming and a blast of escapism.

In Jake's own words, "'Last Man Dancing' is my ultimate house party. Presented in two distinct halves, it chronicles a night's journey from sing-along dance anthems into the deeper, darker corners of my living room. Electro-pop, tech-house, poppers-fueled disco, it's MY afters and YOU just got the address. We can be as loud and late as we want... and while not everyone might make it to the end, it's the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments of the evening."

With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, 2023 marks Jake Shears' welcome return to Pop: the first on the floor, and the self-confessed Last Man Dancing.

Watch the new music video here:

JAKE SHEARS LIVE UK DATES:

5/30/2023 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse
6/1/2023 - Brighton - Concorde 2
6/2/2023 - London - Village Underground
6/4/2023 - London - Mighty Hoopla

Last Man Dancing is available to pre-order on CD, colored vinyl, cassette and digitally now via https://mute.ffm.to/jakeshears. Tickets for Jake Shears' album launch shows go on general sale on February 10th, with pre-sale available from February 8th for those pre-ordering the album.

credit: Damon Baker



Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour Photo
Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour
TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album Photo
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album
Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, “Getting Older”. Produced by Tommy English, Adam’s “Getting Older” is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & Photo
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & More
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
Lizzo to Premiere Special Music Video Tomorrow Photo
Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share