Jade MacRae Return With New Single 'Weather the Storm'

With a career spanning 25 years, and a rich musical history steeped in R&B and Jazz, multiple ARIA Award nominee and APRA Award winner Jade MacRae returns to Australia in May, armed with her new single, Weather the Storm, released on 14 May 2021.

Weather the Storm, as with MacRae's last album, Handle Me With Care (touted by The Guardian as "the perfect comeback vehicle, with a subtle 60s-leaning") chronicles personal heartbreak, dealing a full hand of love and survival and opening the door to a new chapter for the much loved Sydney songstress.

Jade said, "Spending the duration of the pandemic in the USA was a challenging and eye opening time. The tension due to racial injustice and the political climate being so heated only added to the stress of Covid-19 and our industry being completely shut down. I don't do so well being idle, but some of my peers managed to channel their creative energy into other projects and that was inspiring for me through a difficult time."

One of those peers is the one and only Kate Ceberano who painted Weather the Storm's cover.

"I started seeing Kate posting incredible art that she was creating every day - drawings, paintings, guitars she was decorating. One series she created (her 'space' series) really spoke to me, and I asked if she would consider creating something for me for the cover art of Weather The Storm, which I had recorded pre-Covid" Jade explained. "She was generous enough to agree and I couldn't be more thrilled with what she presented to me. She really captured the essence of the song and transformed it into something visually beautiful. I'm hoping to do a 7" vinyl release to really honour what she has created in a physical form."

Having spent much of the past 4 years on the road with US blues guitar juggernaut Joe Bonamassa, gracing stages such as Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Colorado and The Greek Theatre LA, Jade is thrilled to be returning to Australia to launch Weather The Storm with shows in Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne in May, June and July.

Jade's flair for live performance, versatility and dynamic delivery have afforded her the opportunity to share the stage and studio with countless local greats including Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Renee Geyer and Neil Finn, and international luminaries such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), George Benson and John Legend. Jade's unmistakable tone saw her cast as the voice of "Cynthia" in the Cannes hit film "The Sapphires" and she remains highly sought after as a film, TV and studio vocalist to producers and artists the world over.

Joe Bonamassa nailed it when he described Jade as "one of the most naturally gifted musicians I have ever encountered. Jade is what you would call a singer's singer and musician's musician. It is rare to see the combination of soulfulness and technical dexterity meet in such a great way."

Images and artwork can be downloaded from here . Click here to listen to Weather The Storm.

Tickets to these limited capacity shows are on sale now (excl The Starfish Club). Weather The Storm is released on 14 May 2021. Handle Me With Care is out now.