Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

The official music video, released less than one month ago, achieves a new milestone accolade today with 1 million + views via YouTube.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

Rising, globally recognized artist Jada Kingdom gains another hit with her latest single, "What's Up (Big Buddy)." The official music video, released less than one month ago, achieves a new milestone accolade today with 1 million + views via YouTube.

"What's Up (Big Buddy)," a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts.

The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON as one of the best tracks of the week. The publication furthermore shared, "Jamaica's biggest star of the moment is Jada Kingdom, whose stylish and jazzy take on dancehall has earned her a following of millions." GRM Daily stated, "What's Up (Big Buddy)" is a confident, sexy and cheeky track that oozes Jada's usual allure and lyrical magic." The track has received press mentions from Billboard, NME, Hot New Hip Hop, VIBE, Sheen Magazine, and more. 

Jada recently shared her latest new song, "Top Tier," earlier this month. The dynamic track takes on a different tone from "What's Up (Big Buddy)"— overall attesting to the Jamaican songstress' ability to adapt sonically to any genre within the spectrum of Dancehall, R&B, Reggae and more. 

Hot 97 shared, "Jada shines with her mesmerizing lyrics and captivating vocals in an alluring and energetic performance. The latest track solidifies this rising star's position as one of the most promising artists of 2024" as Wonderland Magazine went on record to state, "Swiftly rising Jamaica-born singer-songwriter Jada Kingdom continues to flourish with her masterfully dancehall-infused R&B sonics.

She returns with "Top Tier", a striking, cerebral and colourful offering that sways Kingdom's acclaim further into the mainstream's eye-line with its luscious vocals and captivating lyricism." Check out the official music video HERE

As 2024 sets a grand tone for the one-to-watch artist, Jada Kingdom is making impressive strides as she rises as an independent artist. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Emerging pop artist Leonelle has released Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance video featuring the singles “Human Condition,” “Never Enough,” “How To Be Brave,” and most recently, “F****n' Weird.” The beautifully shot 17-minute performance video was filmed at the Barking Owl studio in West Los Angeles, from her forthcoming EP, As I Am.

2
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week Photo
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week

Kylie Minogue and Sia will be releasing a collaboration next week. It was previously played before one of Minogue's Las Vegas shows. Pre-save the single now!

3
The Ivy Releases New Single Gums Lost Flavor Photo
The Ivy Releases New Single 'Gums Lost Flavor'

Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging.

4
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour Photo
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—will make their much-anticipated North American debut as part of their 2023-2024 world tour. The tour will include performances at theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with the North American leg set to launch April 4 in Asheville, NC.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARMONY