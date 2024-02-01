Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

Rising, globally recognized artist Jada Kingdom gains another hit with her latest single, "What's Up (Big Buddy)." The official music video, released less than one month ago, achieves a new milestone accolade today with 1 million + views via YouTube.

"What's Up (Big Buddy)," a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts.

The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON as one of the best tracks of the week. The publication furthermore shared, "Jamaica's biggest star of the moment is Jada Kingdom, whose stylish and jazzy take on dancehall has earned her a following of millions." GRM Daily stated, "What's Up (Big Buddy)" is a confident, sexy and cheeky track that oozes Jada's usual allure and lyrical magic." The track has received press mentions from Billboard, NME, Hot New Hip Hop, VIBE, Sheen Magazine, and more.

Jada recently shared her latest new song, "Top Tier," earlier this month. The dynamic track takes on a different tone from "What's Up (Big Buddy)"— overall attesting to the Jamaican songstress' ability to adapt sonically to any genre within the spectrum of Dancehall, R&B, Reggae and more.

Hot 97 shared, "Jada shines with her mesmerizing lyrics and captivating vocals in an alluring and energetic performance. The latest track solidifies this rising star's position as one of the most promising artists of 2024" as Wonderland Magazine went on record to state, "Swiftly rising Jamaica-born singer-songwriter Jada Kingdom continues to flourish with her masterfully dancehall-infused R&B sonics.

She returns with "Top Tier", a striking, cerebral and colourful offering that sways Kingdom's acclaim further into the mainstream's eye-line with its luscious vocals and captivating lyricism." Check out the official music video HERE.

As 2024 sets a grand tone for the one-to-watch artist, Jada Kingdom is making impressive strides as she rises as an independent artist.